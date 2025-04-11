Gurugram, Four policemen were arrested here in Gurugram for alleged extortion from a street vendor who installed a camera on his cart, made a video of him giving the cops money and approached the police commissioner with his complaint, officials said on Friday. Street vendor secretly records cops 'extorting' money from him, 4 policemen held in Gurugram

The four cops of Sector 18 police station allegedly extorted money from a street vendor selling tea, paratha and cigarettes by threatening to close down his cart, they said.

An FIR was registered against the four policemen ASI Bijendra Kumar, Head Constable Rajbir, Constable Ajay Kumar and SPO Anil and they were sent into judicial custody after being produced in a city court, they added.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said not just the four policemen, even Station House Officer Surender was also suspended for his lack of supervision.

A departmental inquiry is also initiated against all five policemen. The investigation of the case has been handed over to ACP Udyog, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Gulab Singh Sahu, Head constable Rajbir would often come to come to his cart and demand money ₹5,000 every week.

The head constable would threaten to close his cart and take away his goods if he did not pay up, said Sahu, a native of Darbhanga in Bihar.

The complainant said despite multiple requests, the head constable would come every week and take money from him as he was helpless.

"After some time, constable Ajay and SPO Anil of ERV staff also started coming to his cart and they took away ₹500 to ₹1000 every week," he said.

Later, he said he installed a camera to catch them in the act.

ASI Bijendra has also used to take ₹10,000 in cash every month by threatening to close his cart," Sahu added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against all four policemen under relevant sections of the BNS at sector 18 police station on Wednesday and all four policemen were arrested on Thursday.

"Gurugram Police works on a zero tolerance policy. If any police employee or officer is found involved in any kind of corruption, prompt action will be taken," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.