Strong winds, drizzle bring down mercury by 7 degrees in Gurugram

High-velocity winds and drizzle left the city shivering through the day on Thursday, with the maximum temperature dropping seven degrees below normal at 15.3°Celsius. The cold spell is likely to continue on Friday as the Meteorological Centre (MeT), Chandigarh has forecast dense fog in the district in the morning hours with the visibility reducing below 100 metres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Light isolated rain is likely to occur in the south Haryana region overnight on Thursday and Friday. The western disturbance is moving eastwards over the next two days and there will be a confluence between westerly and south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, dense fog conditions are likely over the next two days during the night and morning hours. The minimum temperatures are also likely to fall by 2-4 degrees over the next two days,” said Manmohan Singh, director, MeT, Chandigarh.

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday was 9.2° Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.

The district administration also issued an advisory, asking residents to be careful while driving and not to park cars on the road as due to reduced visibility, it can lead to accidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said, “Visibility is reduced due to foggy weather and there are high chances of accidents while driving. Drivers should maintain a safe distance from oncoming vehicles and keep fog lights and indicators on continuously. People should drive on low-beam with head-lights on, as high-beam obstructs visibility by reflecting back. Avoid changing lanes and overtaking traffic during fog as due to low visibility, sudden changes can lead to accidents.”

There was no fog on Thursday when the city recorded 1mm rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm, according to the India Meteorological Department. It remained windy throughout the day with the wind speed varying between 12kmph and 18kmph.

However, despite high wind speed, the city reported very poor quality of air on Thursday with an air quality index of 320 with particulate matter 2.5 as the prominent pollutant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experts said that this is because pollutants are travelling horizontally instead of moving vertically up in the atmosphere.

Sachin Panwar, a city-based independent air quality expert said, “Pollutants usually travel vertically and the lower atmosphere clears out, but now due to the moisture and low temperature, 80% of the pollutants are travelling horizontally and are closer to the surface. The upper layer of the atmosphere is completely clear, but as pollutants are closer to the ground surface, the mixing depth is low and the air quality has turned poor.”

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on Friday and ‘poor’ category on Saturday. The air quality is likely to deteriorate to the ‘very poor’ category again on Sunday and Monday, but remain largely in the ‘poor’ category thereafter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}