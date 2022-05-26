Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Summer break in Haryana schools to start from June 1
gurugram news

Summer break in Haryana schools to start from June 1

The Haryana government on Thursday announced that summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1, and they will remain closed till June 30, according to a notice issued by the directorate of school education (DSE)
HT Image
Published on May 26, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Haryana government on Thursday announced that summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1, and they will remain closed till June 30, according to a notice issued by the directorate of school education (DSE).

“The schools will reopen on July 1. All schools are directed to implement this order,” according to the notice.

Parents of the students had been urging the government to announce summer vacation amid the prevailing hot weather.

Earlier, the Haryana government had announced that students of classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 5 also launched the “e-adhigam” scheme, under which 500,000 tablets are being distributed among the students of classes 10 and 12. The DSE, Haryana, has been training government school teachers to use tablets as students of these two classes will continue to attend online classes this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP