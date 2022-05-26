Summer break in Haryana schools to start from June 1

The Haryana government on Thursday announced that summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1, and they will remain closed till June 30, according to a notice issued by the directorate of school education (DSE).

“The schools will reopen on July 1. All schools are directed to implement this order,” according to the notice.

Parents of the students had been urging the government to announce summer vacation amid the prevailing hot weather.

Earlier, the Haryana government had announced that students of classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on May 5 also launched the “e-adhigam” scheme, under which 500,000 tablets are being distributed among the students of classes 10 and 12. The DSE, Haryana, has been training government school teachers to use tablets as students of these two classes will continue to attend online classes this year.