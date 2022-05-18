Sushant Lok couple death: Woman died ‘due to hanging’, says report; no further probe

A day after the police found the bodies of a live-in couple inside their Sushant Lok 1 apartment, the result of an autopsy revealed that the woman died “due to hanging”.

The bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday, said police.

On Monday, police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room. They were initially probing if the man murdered the woman before he took his own life.

Dr Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy on Tuesday, however, said that both of them died “due to hanging”.

“Their blood samples have been preserved and will be checked for the presence of poisonous substances or alcohol. The samples will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhuban, in Karnal,” he said.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police, said that they are trying to connect the dots. “From the autopsy report, we suspect that the woman hung herself first and the man hung himself later with the same cloth. There are no signs of struggle and all the stuff in the room is intact,” he said.

Police said the couple, both aged 29 years, had been living in the apartment for the last 18 months. The man was a chef with a five-star hotel in Delhi’s RK Puram and the woman worked at a food chain outlet in Gurugram. They said the deceased man was estranged from his family and separated from his wife. He also had a daughter.

Police recorded the statements of both the families, who said they did not blame anyone for the deaths. Both the families refused any police action and cremated the bodies in Gurugram, police said, adding that no further investigation will be conducted in the case now and they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

