Sushant Lok couple death: Woman died ‘due to hanging’, says report; no further probe
A day after the police found the bodies of a live-in couple inside their Sushant Lok 1 apartment, the result of an autopsy revealed that the woman died “due to hanging”.
The bodies were handed over to the family members on Tuesday, said police.
On Monday, police said they found the man hanging and the woman lying on the bed in the same room. They were initially probing if the man murdered the woman before he took his own life.
Dr Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy on Tuesday, however, said that both of them died “due to hanging”.
“Their blood samples have been preserved and will be checked for the presence of poisonous substances or alcohol. The samples will be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhuban, in Karnal,” he said.
Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police, said that they are trying to connect the dots. “From the autopsy report, we suspect that the woman hung herself first and the man hung himself later with the same cloth. There are no signs of struggle and all the stuff in the room is intact,” he said.
Police said the couple, both aged 29 years, had been living in the apartment for the last 18 months. The man was a chef with a five-star hotel in Delhi’s RK Puram and the woman worked at a food chain outlet in Gurugram. They said the deceased man was estranged from his family and separated from his wife. He also had a daughter.
Police recorded the statements of both the families, who said they did not blame anyone for the deaths. Both the families refused any police action and cremated the bodies in Gurugram, police said, adding that no further investigation will be conducted in the case now and they have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Shortage of power meters continue in Maharashtra even after 10 years
PUNE Higher demand and lower supply have led to a shortage of electricity meters with builders, and normal consumers are forced to wait for a year to get the meters. In the absence of meters, builders in Pune have been charging random amounts from customers, citing delays on the part of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The state first witnessed a shortage of meters during 2012-13 as demand rose sharply.
GMDA lays 22km pipeline to water green belts in city
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Wednesday said it has installed 22.11km of lateral pipelines on major roads to transport recycled water for watering green belts, parks and central verges across the city. The authority also plans to plant 1 million shrubs and 100,000 saplings to increase Gurugram's green cover this year. Subash Yadav, additional chief executive officer, GMDA, and in-charge of urban environment unit said that work on laying 5.9km more of lateral pipelines is in progress.
Iraqi interpreter held for staying illegally in Gurugram
An Iraqi national was arrested from a guesthouse in Sector 52 on Monday night by the chief minister's flying squad for allegedly staying in India illegally. Police said one Yahya Mohammed Saeed Yahya of Duhok, Kurdistan's visa had expired in February. They identified the man as one Yahya Mohammed Saeed Yahya of Duhok, Kurdistan, and said he worked as an interpreter for Iraqi nationals who visited private hospitals in the city for treatment.
Chief engineer, councillor fight in Municipal Corporation of Gurugram office; cases registered
The chief engineer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and a ward councillor were allegedly embroiled in an ugly spat at the MCG's Sector 34 office on Tuesday afternoon. According to complaint, Brahm Yadav, ward 13 councillor allegedly abused Sharma and told him to stop interfering in his matters. Sharma could not be reached for comment.
Health dept asks schools to speed up vaccination of children aged 12 to 15
To increase the pace of vaccination in the district, especially for those in the 12 to 15 years of age, a meeting was held on Tuesday with private hospitals, schools and the district education department where directions were issued to set up camps in schools and ensure all students are vaccinated before the end of summer break.
