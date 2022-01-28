Suspects booked for breaking into Gurugram duplex, stealing valuables worth 5L

Police have booked some unidentified suspects for allegedly breaking into a three-storey house in New Palam Vihar’s Phase-2 in Gurugram on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said on Thursday.

The thieves stole valuables worth nearly ₹5 lakh from the house, police said, adding that the house owner, who lives alone there, was not home when the incident took place. The matter came to light when the 42-year-old house owner, Manoj Deshmukh, returned home from his office late Tuesday night. His wife and son live in Rajasthan.

Deshmukh works as a senior manager at the corporate headquarters of Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Delhi’s Safdarjung Airport.

Based on Deshmukh’s complaint, a case was registered against the unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) at the Bajghera police station on Wednesday evening.

Deshmukh, who went to office on Monday and returned home late Tuesday night as he had some important work, said in his complaint that the thieves ransacked his house and stole 134-gram gold jewellery, a laptop, one LCD TV, and three watches -- total worth nearly ₹5 lakh from there.

“I live in a duplex. From scratch marks, it seems that the thieves had attempted to break the lock on the main wooden door (ground floor), but failed. They supposedly climbed to the second floor‘s balcony and broke the lock on the door to gain access to the house. They broke open a steel almirah and other closets in both the floors and decamped with all the valuables,” Deshmukh said.

He informed the police immediately after he reached home late Tuesday night.

“I found a rope with knots lying on the terrace. The thieves likely used it to drop TV and other items from the terrace to an empty plot next to my house. According to my neighbours, they did not hear any sound or spot any suspicious movement...,” Deshmukh said, adding that CCTV cameras were not installed in the neighbourhood.

“We have launched a search to nab the suspects and an investigation is underway,” said Aman Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Bajghera police station.