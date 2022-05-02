Suspects booked for stealing valuables worth 13 lakh from Gurugram home: Police

The police have booked some unidentified suspects for allegedly breaking into a house in Sector 23 and decamping with valuables worth around ₹13 lakh on Friday, said the officials on Monday.

The incident took place five minutes after the family left the house for dinner, said the police, adding that the victim — identified as Peeyush Agarwal — who lives on the ground floor of the three-story building said that he suspected that “someone was keeping an eye on the house, as the family left for dinner at around 6.44pm on Friday and the thieves broke inside the house at around 6.49pm that day.

Based on Agarwal’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) at the Palam Vihar police station on Sunday evening.

Agarwal, a senior manager at a multinational information technology (IT) company, alleged that the thieves stole gold jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh and ₹2.7 lakh cash.

According to Agarwal, his brother arrived in India from London along with his wife and two children a few days ago. “All of us — my brother and his family, my wife and child, and our elderly parents — went out for dinner on Friday night. We had only locked one window having a net, while the one having glass panes was left open. They broke the latch of the kitchen’s window to enter the house. The thieves seemed highly professional... We returned home around 10pm and found that our place was completely ransacked,” he alleged.

Agarwal also said that he approached the officials of the crime branch on Monday, who are checking CCTV footage of the area to identify, trace and arrest the suspects. “They suspect that someone was probably conducting a recce of the area,” he added.

Gurugram Police’s public relation officer (PRO) Subash Boken said an investigation is underway. “A special team of the crime branch, conducting the investigation, will identify and arrest the suspects at the earliest,” he said.