Take legislators seriously and resolve issues fast, Gurugram MLA tells officials

Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla, who was nominated as the head of a legislative committee of privileges by the assembly speaker on Wednesday, asked officials across the state to take legislators seriously and resolve their issues on priority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singla, on Friday, said that a number of legislators have complained that officials don’t respond to phone calls and pleas. Singla said that this kind of behaviour was “not acceptable”.

“There have been repeated complaints that officials do not answer the phone calls by legislators or take their issues seriously. The committee of privileges comprising eight MLAs will look into such grievances and seek answers from such erring officials,” said Singla.

On Wednesday, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta nominated Singla as chairperson of the committee of privileges that includes eight members -- Aseem Goyal, Satyaprakash Jarawta, Seem Trikha, Shamsher Singh Gogi, Amarjit Dhanda, Varun Chowdhary, Harvinder Kalyan and Singla.

Singla also said that the committee had recently received a complaint from a Congress MLA that a district food and supplies officer was not taking his calls, and action was initiated on the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The administration officials and public representatives have to work in tandem for the welfare of the people and need to co-operate with each other. It is also important that officials and elected representatives respect the protocol so that both sides are on the same page,” he said.