Takeover of Gurugram colonies: MCG to meet RWAs, builders this week

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to conduct interactive sessions this week with the resident welfare associations (RWAs), builders, and local ward councillors regarding the takeover of 11 privately developed colonies in the city, said officials on Tuesday. Based on their feedback, the civic body will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for each colony, they said.

The 11 colonies are DLF 4, DLF 5, Mayfield Garden, Malibu Towne, Vipul World, Rosewood City, Uppal Southend, Greenwood City, Ardee City, Sushant Lok 2 and Sushant Lok 3.

According to the officials, the deficiency assessment survey of these 11 colonies was completed last week by two private agencies.

“Prior to finalising the DPR for each colony, we want to incorporate feedback from stakeholders to ensure all views are accounted for and accordingly rectification and alterations can be made. We will be holding interactive sessions at the colonies later this week,” said Vivek Gill, superintending engineer, MCG, who is the nodal officer for this project.

Gill said that in a single session, the civic body will address issues of two-three colonies located in close proximity at one of their community centres.

The officials said that the two agencies have been asked to submit the survey report to the MCG by December 20. “The findings of the assessment will be scrutinised by MCG officials based on which we will prepare the final DPR. The DPR will include estimates needed to fix deficiencies in each of the 11 colonies. Subsequently, the file will be sent to the directorate of urban local bodies (ULB) for approval,” said Gill.

In a deficiency assessment survey, existing civic infrastructure such as roads, drains, horticulture, water lines, community centres, and streetlights are all inspected to verify if all amenities as listed at the time of issuance of building plans have been completed and if they are in proper condition. Accordingly, the MCG prepares estimates needed to fix these deficiencies and gives an option to the builders to either fix the deficiencies themselves or pay the MCG to do so and hand over the colonies on an immediate basis.

While DLF 4, DLF 5, Sushant Lok 2, and Sushant Lok 3 are located in close proximity to Golf Course Road (GCR), the remaining seven colonies are located near Vikas Marg or Sohna Road.

“We look forward to sharing our inputs with the MCG during the session, especially about the poor conditions of roads in Ardee City. Residents have pooled in money to fix some stretches due to a lack of upkeep. Thus, roads are in dire need of an upgrade and we want MCG to take up the matter as soon as they take over the colony,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of Ardee City RWA.