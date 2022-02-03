Teenager killed, man injured after speeding truck rams motorcycle in Manesar

A teenager was killed and another person injured after a trailer-truck rammed their motorcycle in Sector-3 of IMT Manesar in Gurugram on Wednesday evening.

Police said the deceased was identified Sukhvinder Singh (16), a native of Pata in Alwar, Rajasthan, and the injured person was his father’s friend Manoj Sharma (41), a resident of Bhimgarh Kheri in Sector-5.

Police said Singh lived in a rented accommodation with his elder brother and mother at Naharpur village in Manesar. Sharma owns two utensil shops in Naharpur and Manesar. Police said Sharma’s Manesar shop is managed by Singh’s elder brother Karn Singh.

Police said Singh came to meet his brother in Manesar and Sharma was taking him to his Naharpur residence when the accident took place.

Police said that the driver of the truck, bearing a registration number of Uttar Pradesh, fled the spot after the accident. Police recorded Sharma’s statement at ESIC hospital in Sector-3, where is undergoing treatment, on late Wednesday night.

Police said an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the IMT Manesar police station.

According to the FIR, Singh sustained severe injuries after his head hit a concrete median and he bled profusely from his nose and ears. He was rushed to ESIC hospital but was declared dead, said police.

Naresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said Singh’s body was handed over to his family after autopsy on Thursday. “Investigation is on in the case,” he said.