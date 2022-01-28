Third wave of Covid under control in Gurugram, say health department officials

Health department officials on Thursday said that the Covid-19 situation in Gurugram district has reached a plateau and is stabilising with a gradual decline in the positivity rate and daily testing numbers.

On January 21, the district had witnessed a 33% positivity rate with 3,509 cases and 10,401 samples were tested that day. Till the third week of January, the positivity rate was on an increase with some sharp fluctuations. On January 18, the district had reported a positivity rate of 30.82% against 10,191 tests, which dropped to 22.59% on January 20 with 12,591 tests and again increased to 33.73% on January 21 against 10,401 tests.

In the past seven days (from January 21-27), the positivity rate in the district is on a downward trend with minor fluctuations as testing numbers have also declined from over 10,000 samples a day to around 7,500 samples.

Officials said that testing numbers reduced in proportion to the number of cases being reported daily. In the first week of January, 5,000 daily average tests were being conducted when the district had less than 1,000 cases, according to official records. This was increased to 12,000-13,000 tests by mid-January as the district reported over 3,000 cases. Now, around 7,000-9,000 daily tests are being conducted as cases have come down to below 2,000.

Along with this, the positivity rate in the district increased from 5% (approximately) in the first week of January to 25% by the mid of the month, reaching a peak of 33% on January 21 and since then, it has been on a decline. On Thursday, the district reported a positivity rate of 21.62%.

“With a declining positivity rate, we can safely say that the district has reached stability for the third wave and cases are on a downward trend now. If a lesser number of cases are being reported then automatically the contacts of the positive patients also drop, so daily testing numbers are also reduced accordingly,” said Dr Jai Prakash, the district surveillance officer.

On January 14, the district health department issued new guidelines regarding testing and hospitalisation, based on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. According to the district surveillance officer, all symptomatic patients with cough, fever, sore throat, and other symptoms must get tested along with the at-risk contacts of confirmed positive cases.

Health experts also said that decreased daily testing numbers does not affect the positivity rate as more symptomatic patients are being tested.

Dr Rajesh Kumar, former head of department of community medicine and school of public health at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) said, “With the revised guidelines of the Union government, mostly symptomatic patients are being tested. In such a scenario, if there is a downward trend, then it is real and means that the wave is stabilising, irrespective of the number of tests being conducted.

“When asymptomatic patients are also tested, the number of daily tests will definitely be high in comparison with daily cases, due to which positivity rate may or may not be accurate. But with testing of only symptomatic patients, the denominator has shrunk and a downward trend in this situation is good news,” Dr Kumar added.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a health expert and epidemiologist said, “When we conduct test on more symptomatic patients, test positivity rate will be high, but now, over two weeks since the new testing policy has been implemented, if there is a decline in positivity rate, it shows that there is a downward trend. But such data must be interpreted with hospitalisation rate and as that has also been less than 2 percent, it is safe to conclude that Gurugram might have crossed the third wave peak and the situation is stabilizing. However, there is no reason to relax or lower our guards.”

Experts also said that reduced testing numbers may or may not show an actual decline in cases.

Dr Arun Sharma, a health expert who was with the community medicine department of University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi said, “Overall what we are seeing, irrespective of the decline in the number of tests, is that proportion of people who are testing positive is low and that is why we can say the number of cases is definitely coming down. It could be so that out of 10 symptomatic people, nine are coming forward for testing because of fear”.

“But since it not known whether the samples are a representative of the population, that is a greater number of samples being of symptomatic people or the larger chunk being of asymptomatic people, we cannot draw an inference that what we are seeing right now is the actual decline in cases,” Dr Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Thursday reported 1,671 fresh cases of Covid-19 along with 3,177 recoveries, taking the active cases tally to 9,288. The district also reported three deaths. On the brighter side, the district reported less than 2,000 cases for the first time since January 8.

“Gurugram reported three deaths, which include a 75-year-old fully vaccinated male who was suffering from nasopharynx carcinoma. Another deceased was a 79-year-old man who was unvaccinated with comorbidity of carcinoma prostate and the third deceased was a 72-year-old man who was unvaccinated and suffering from Parkinson’s disease and coronary artery disease,” said the district surveillance officer.

On Thursday, a total of 8,342 doses were administered to beneficiaries in the district, including 2,499 first doses, 4,246 second doses and 1,597 precautionary doses. Gurugram has administered a total of 4.75 million vaccines till date. Also, 721 children in the 15-18 age group received their first dose in the district on Thursday.