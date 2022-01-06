Three arrested for bank robbery in Faridabad

Faridabad police on Wednesday arrested three persons allegedly involved in robbing a bank in the Sector 15 market of ₹1.84 lakh on December 22.

Police said the mastermind of the gang is a former army sepoy who allegedly fled from his unit and started a marble business. Police said he later started gambling, lost money and became indebted to some people, which is why he planned to rob a bank with his associates.

Police identified the suspects as Yogesh alias Billu, Rahul and Sonu of Palwal. They recovered a motorcycle, a knife, a pistol and two live cartridges from their possession.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said they formed five teams to probe the robbery. “On December 22, around 12.45pm, three masked men entered the Sector 15 branch of Canara Bank from the rear gate. They held the cashier hostage at gunpoint and robbed ₹1.84 lakh. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras,” he said.

Kadiyan said they found crucial inputs on the footage which helped them identify the suspects. “We took the help of locals also to get some leads, following which we arrested the suspects from Palwal,” he said.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly revealed that Yogesh was the kingpin of the gang. He was recruited in the army in 2009 and, in 2014, he allegedly fled from his unit. He started his business but suffered huge losses in marble trading.

“He landed in bad company and started gambling and drinking with a few miscreants. He planned to rob a bank and involved his associates,” said Kadiyan.

Police said they conducted reconnaissance of the bank for over 10 days and visited the bank several times to understand the layout. They told the police that they decided to carry out the robbery during lunchtime as the security guard would take a break around that time and there was no rush in the bank during that hour.

The suspects were remanded to three days in police custody.

The police commissioner rewarded the crime team with ₹25,000