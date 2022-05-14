Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
gurugram news

Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts

Police said a further probe has been launched to identify the criminals who had obtained bail on the basis of fake documents
Hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards, property documents and voter cards were recovered from the possession of the suspects, said the police. (SOURCED)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

Faridabad police on Friday night arrested three members of a gang for allegedly obtaining bail for criminals by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. The suspects used fake Aadhaar cards and property documents and were active since the last couple of years, said police.

Police said a further probe has been launched to identify the criminals who had obtained bail on the basis of fake documents. Hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards, property documents and voter cards were recovered from their possession, police added.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a tip-off, following which a police team caught hold of the three suspects from a Faridabad court. “They were about to leave the court after submitting surety bonds”, he said.

The suspects were identified as Jamshed, Manish and Sanjay Nagar, residents of Dhauj, Dabua Colony and Sanjay Colony respectively, said police.

DCP Kadiyan said there are more members in the gang, including the kingpin, who is on the run. “The suspects had connections with lawyers and touts in courts, who used to pay them for their presence and for submitting surety bonds between 5 and 25,000. They were active in the Delhi-NCR region and have been active since 2019,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to assist snatchers, thieves and other criminals get bail from courts, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP