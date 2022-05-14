Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
Faridabad police on Friday night arrested three members of a gang for allegedly obtaining bail for criminals by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. The suspects used fake Aadhaar cards and property documents and were active since the last couple of years, said police.
Police said a further probe has been launched to identify the criminals who had obtained bail on the basis of fake documents. Hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards, property documents and voter cards were recovered from their possession, police added.
Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a tip-off, following which a police team caught hold of the three suspects from a Faridabad court. “They were about to leave the court after submitting surety bonds”, he said.
The suspects were identified as Jamshed, Manish and Sanjay Nagar, residents of Dhauj, Dabua Colony and Sanjay Colony respectively, said police.
DCP Kadiyan said there are more members in the gang, including the kingpin, who is on the run. “The suspects had connections with lawyers and touts in courts, who used to pay them for their presence and for submitting surety bonds between ₹5 and ₹25,000. They were active in the Delhi-NCR region and have been active since 2019,” he said.
During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to assist snatchers, thieves and other criminals get bail from courts, police added.
-
CME in Prayagraj: Top psychiatrists to share recent updates on bipolar disorder, other illnesses
“Large number of patients, between 28 percent to 83 percent, for different mental disorders remain untreated and reasons for this could be many, ranging from lack of awareness, ignorance, non-availability of treatment, myths, superstitions and stigma associated with psychiatric illnesses,” organising chairman of the CME, Dr VK Singh added.
-
UP cyber cops nab three for pan-India 'franchise fraud'
The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar alias Ashok Singh, 33, Abhishek Sharma, 27, and Ratnesh Bharti, 29. Vinay worked as the main operator while Abhishek developed the websites for the gang, police said.
-
Offline classes to continue, state government’s decision garners mixed response in Ludhiana
The state education department has asked the schools to continue with the offline classes till May 31, citing the demands and suggestions of teachers, students and parents. State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said all the government, government-aided and private schools would remain closed for summer holidays from June 1 to June 30. The minister, however, has asked schools to continue with the same school timings.
-
32 PMC wards see changes in delimitation as SEC announces final structure
The State Election Commission late on Friday published the final ward structure that shows that 32 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation limits have seen changes after suggestions and objections in the draft structure. The SEC earlier this week once again set the ball rolling for municipal polls by issuing fresh notification after the Supreme Court cleared the way for polls. The SEC announced the ward structure four days before the May 17 deadline.
-
Ludhiana | Four family courts provided counsellor
As many as four family courts exclusively dealing with cases involving matrimonial disputes in Ludhiana have been provided with a counsellor each by the District Legal Services Authority. At the National Lok Adalats on Saturday, as many as 161 cases were settled in family courts. The four counsellors appointed include Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh. A compensation of ₹167.06 crore was realised.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics