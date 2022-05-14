Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts

Faridabad police on Friday night arrested three members of a gang for allegedly obtaining bail for criminals by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. The suspects used fake Aadhaar cards and property documents and were active since the last couple of years, said police.

Police said a further probe has been launched to identify the criminals who had obtained bail on the basis of fake documents. Hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards, property documents and voter cards were recovered from their possession, police added.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a tip-off, following which a police team caught hold of the three suspects from a Faridabad court. “They were about to leave the court after submitting surety bonds”, he said.

The suspects were identified as Jamshed, Manish and Sanjay Nagar, residents of Dhauj, Dabua Colony and Sanjay Colony respectively, said police.

DCP Kadiyan said there are more members in the gang, including the kingpin, who is on the run. “The suspects had connections with lawyers and touts in courts, who used to pay them for their presence and for submitting surety bonds between ₹5 and ₹25,000. They were active in the Delhi-NCR region and have been active since 2019,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to assist snatchers, thieves and other criminals get bail from courts, police added.

