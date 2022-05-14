Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
gurugram news

Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts

Police said a further probe has been launched to identify the criminals who had obtained bail on the basis of fake documents
Hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards, property documents and voter cards were recovered from the possession of the suspects, said the police. (SOURCED)
Hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards, property documents and voter cards were recovered from the possession of the suspects, said the police. (SOURCED)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByLeena Dhankhar

Faridabad police on Friday night arrested three members of a gang for allegedly obtaining bail for criminals by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. The suspects used fake Aadhaar cards and property documents and were active since the last couple of years, said police.

Police said a further probe has been launched to identify the criminals who had obtained bail on the basis of fake documents. Hundreds of fake Aadhaar cards, property documents and voter cards were recovered from their possession, police added.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a tip-off, following which a police team caught hold of the three suspects from a Faridabad court. “They were about to leave the court after submitting surety bonds”, he said.

The suspects were identified as Jamshed, Manish and Sanjay Nagar, residents of Dhauj, Dabua Colony and Sanjay Colony respectively, said police.

DCP Kadiyan said there are more members in the gang, including the kingpin, who is on the run. “The suspects had connections with lawyers and touts in courts, who used to pay them for their presence and for submitting surety bonds between 5 and 25,000. They were active in the Delhi-NCR region and have been active since 2019,” he said.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to assist snatchers, thieves and other criminals get bail from courts, police added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Top psychiatrists to share recent updates on bipolar disorder, other illnesses (file)

    CME in Prayagraj: Top psychiatrists to share recent updates on bipolar disorder, other illnesses

    “Large number of patients, between 28 percent to 83 percent, for different mental disorders remain untreated and reasons for this could be many, ranging from lack of awareness, ignorance, non-availability of treatment, myths, superstitions and stigma associated with psychiatric illnesses,” organising chairman of the CME, Dr VK Singh added.

  • On the modus operandi of the criminals, Cyber Crime's Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said the police investigation has revealed that this gang is one of several such groups of cyber cheats which are now operating from Bihar's Nalanda and nearby areas.

    UP cyber cops nab three for pan-India 'franchise fraud'

    The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar alias Ashok Singh, 33, Abhishek Sharma, 27, and Ratnesh Bharti, 29. Vinay worked as the main operator while Abhishek developed the websites for the gang, police said.

  • “The temperature has risen to an all-time high and thus, it is not a fair decision to continue with the offline classes for students till Class 8. They should be permitted to stay at home,” a teacher in GHS, Ludhiana, said. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Offline classes to continue, state government’s decision garners mixed response in Ludhiana

    The state education department has asked the schools to continue with the offline classes till May 31, citing the demands and suggestions of teachers, students and parents. State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said all the government, government-aided and private schools would remain closed for summer holidays from June 1 to June 30. The minister, however, has asked schools to continue with the same school timings.

  • SEC late on Friday publishes the final ward structure that shows 32 wards under PMC limits. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    32 PMC wards see changes in delimitation as SEC announces final structure

    The State Election Commission late on Friday published the final ward structure that shows that 32 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation limits have seen changes after suggestions and objections in the draft structure. The SEC earlier this week once again set the ball rolling for municipal polls by issuing fresh notification after the Supreme Court cleared the way for polls. The SEC announced the ward structure four days before the May 17 deadline.

  • Four family courts in Ludhiana have been provided counsellor by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | Four family courts provided counsellor

    As many as four family courts exclusively dealing with cases involving matrimonial disputes in Ludhiana have been provided with a counsellor each by the District Legal Services Authority. At the National Lok Adalats on Saturday, as many as 161 cases were settled in family courts. The four counsellors appointed include Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh. A compensation of 167.06 crore was realised.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out