Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Three held for trafficking infants in Gurugram
gurugram news

Three held for trafficking infants in Gurugram

A taxi driver helped the police arrest three traffickers of infants. 
"On driver's input, the case was registered against the accused and the investigation started wherein the accused were trafficking infants from Delhi to Rajasthan for selling them in 3 lakhs each," the police said.(File photo for representation)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ANI | , Gurugram

As many as three members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in trafficking infants were arrested with the help of a taxi driver, the police informed on Saturday.

According to the police, three people including two women were involved in the trafficking.

"We have arrested three members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in trafficking infants with the help of a taxi driver on Saturday," Preet Pal, Gurugram, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) said.

"The accused were going for a deal of two infants babies around 25 old days when taxi driver heard their conversation and brought them to the police station," Pal said.

"On driver's input, the case was registered against the accused and the investigation started wherein the accused were trafficking infants from Delhi to Rajasthan for selling them in 3 lakhs each," the police said. 

