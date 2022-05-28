Three held for trying to blackmail traffic policemen with morphed video

Gurugram: Three Delhi cab drivers and transporters were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to extort money from, and blackmailing two traffic policemen. The men claimed to be in possession of a video of the officers seeking a bribe for not imposing fines on traffic rule violators.

According to the police, the men extorted money from several Delhi traffic cops on the same pretence. But the extortionists landed in a trap laid by Gurugram police this time.

They demanded ₹3 lakh from the traffic policemen, threatening them with dire consequences if they failed to pay. They said they will upload the video on social media, which will get the police officers suspended.

Police informed that no such video existed, and the men fabricated the story. They even tried to record a video of a man holding a ₹100 currency note near the police teams, but later fled the scene.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that several policemen approached their seniors after being repeatedly harassed by the men. “They were asked to lodge a formal complaint following which a case was registered at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday against the unidentified suspects,” he said.

Sangwan said the investigation was handed over to the crime division. A team involving policemen and head traffic constable Prem Singh was formed, and a trap was laid.

“We asked Singh to call them, agreeing to pay the money. A meeting was fixed, and they were asked to come to Gurugram. Singh also requested to settle the case for ₹1 lakh. The entire meeting was recorded, and senior officials were kept in loop,” said Sangwan,

Singh had filed a complaint at the Sushant Lok police station on May 21, saying that three men came to the traffic booth on Golf Course Road, and said they have a video of him taking money for not issuing challans to traffic rule violators. The case was assigned to Kuldeep Singh, in-charge of the crime unit of DLF Ph-IV,

Police said a zonal officer, Mukesh Kumar, asked the men to show the video, but they did not have any recording of them accepting bribes.

“The extortionists took the zonal officer’s mobile number and said they will send him the video. They sent a video in the evening but that too did not show anyone taking money,” Kumar said.

“They started threatening me and said they will get the video viral if I don’t give them ₹3 lakh. After several rounds of conversation over the phone, the amount was negotiated to ₹1 lakh and then I approached my seniors and narrated my ordeal,” said Prem Singh.

“The extortionists were asked to come and collect the money on Wednesday at Sector 42/27 Chowk. They were caught red-handed,” Sangwan said.

The arrested were identified as Deepak, Satendra and Ashok, all residents of Delhi. The money, and a car was recovered from their possession.

Sangwan said all three are in the cab business and often stopped and interacted with policemen. There were many instances where they sought their support.

“They revealed that they committed similar extortions in Delhi with traffic, and planned to do the same with Gurugram police,” he said.

