Three sentenced to life imprisonment 15 months after death of woman in Gurugram

A local court on Monday sentenced three men who were accused of killing a 26-year-old woman during a suspected robbery attempt near Golf Course Extension Road on November 3, 2020, to life imprisonment. The court rejected pleas for leniency by their counsel, who argued that the three convicts had no intention to kill, but wanted to rob the deceased and her friend.

The accused were identified as Irshad alias Golu from Nuh, Hari Om alias Kuldeep from Datia in Madhya Pradesh, and Jitender alias Jeetu, hailing from Narnaul in Mahandergarh. Police said three of them were involved in more than 1,000 snatching cases and several murders across Gurugram.

The woman, Pooja Sharma, a private firm executive, was driving towards Sector 40 with her fiance, Sagar Manchanda, when the trio intercepted them by riding on the wrong side of the road. When the accused threatened the victims to roll down their windows, Sharma tried to speed away. Then they fired a shot at Manchanda, which missed him, following which they shot at Sharma and a 9mm bullet was lodged in her head, which could not be removed despite a surgery.

Three of the accused were held guilty of murder, attempt to murder, common intention, dishonestly receiving stolen property, and under sections of the Arms Act by additional sessions judge (ASJ) Ashwani Kumar in an open court.

“Under murder charges, the three men were given life imprisonment and Rs3 lakh fine, under attempt to murder, they were given life imprisonment and Rs2 lakh fine, for receiving stolen property, the convicts were given three years’ imprisonment that will run concurrent with the life sentence and Rs50,000 fine and under the Arms Act, they were given five years of imprisonment that will run concurrent with the life sentence and Rs2 lakh fine”, said Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police.

The court announced that the prosecution proved the guilt of the accused persons beyond the shadow of reasonable doubt. “The court is fully convinced that Irshad had fired on the head of the deceased whereas Jitender had fired on the complainant, which had missed the target and accused Hari Om, who in furtherance of common intention with the remaining accused, remained present with the motorcycle so that they can run away from the place of occurrence after committing the offence,” said the order.

The ASJ said though the complainant had been cross-examined at length, his testimony could not be shattered even to a minor extent and, therefore, the statement of complainant is in absolute conformity with his earlier statements.

“This court does not find any reason to doubt the veracity of the complainant, who has shown the audacity to support the prosecution version against the dreaded criminals despite the fact that the deceased was not his blood relation. The complainant has supported the prosecution version at the time when the family members of the deceased were turning hostile in the court in order to protect their lives, whereas the complainant has not backtracked from the statement made by him to the police and has identified the accused facing trial in the court,” said the order.

The counsel for the accused had argued that the three men had their faces covered with mufflers at the time of the incident and on account of this reason; the complainant was not in a capacity to see their faces.

The ASJ further said that it was also held that minor contradictions were of no consequence and the witness was not supposed to be a perfectionist to give the exact account of the incident. It was held that some sort of contradiction, improvement or embellishment is bound to occur in his statement.

The family of the victim and its lawyers acknowledged that the speedy investigation conducted by police and regular hearings in the court helped secure the conviction of the three accused.

Sharma worked with the insurance department of an IT company in Sector 48 and was visiting Gurugram from Delhi to collect her laptop from the office. The family told police that the process took time and she got late due to which she visited her fiancé in Sector 40. They had gone to have dinner in the Sector 31 market and left around 8pm and took the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The incident took place at 11pm, roughly 50 metres away from the Golf Course Extension Road.