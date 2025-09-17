Three towers in Chintels Paradiso demolished, DTCP asks developer to expedite work

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday said that three towers Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 whose demolition started in January this year have been completely demolished, while the demolition of the fourth tower is near completion. DTCP officials said that a review meeting on the issue is scheduled by the district administration on Wednesday. The demolition of tower D will start from next week, said DTCP officials. (HT)

DTCP officials said that it has asked the developer to expedite the demolition of its unsafe towers to ensure that the reconstruction of the flats can start at the earliest.

The district administration has granted permission to the developer to demolish six towers of the complex D, E, F, G, H and J as these were deemed unsafe by experts from IIT Delhi, who carried out structural audits of all these buildings in 2023 and 2024. However, the owners of towers A, B and C have obtained a stay on the demolition of these towers and the matter is under consideration of the Supreme Court.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, Gurugram said that he had conducted an inspection of the Chintels condominium to assess the status of demolition and to ensure that all safety norms are being followed. “We asked the developer to accelerate the demolition process,” he said.

As per DTCP officials, towers F, G and H of the complex have been demolished completely while work on tower E will be completed soon. The demolition of tower D will start from next week, they added.

When asked about the matter, JN Yadav, vice president, Chintels said that the demolition is being carried out with full precautions which is why it was taking more time. “There are people living in towers A, B , C and their safety is a major consideration. The demolition of tower J, cannot be taken up as it shares a basement with towers A,B C. This will also delay the demolition,” he said.

Chintels Paradiso RWA, when asked about the matter, complained that the demolition was too slow and it should have been completed by now. “The demolition is unlikely to be completed this year as well. Also we would also like to oppose the arbitrary decision of the developer of stopping the payment of rent to the people who have opted for reconstruction of flats from August. We also want the election for RWA to be held at the earliest which is blocked,” said Rakesh Hooda, president Chintels Paradiso RWA.

Hooda said that the flat owners are facing problems due to sudden stopping of rent, which was being paid as per the directions of the Supreme Court. “The authorities should resolve this matter,” he said.

When asked about why the payment of rent has been stopped to flat owners, Yadav said, “Given the uncertainties of the delay and the uncertain outcome of the Supreme Court petition, it is impossible for us to pay rent indefinitely. Although the rent was to be paid at the start of construction, the company started paying it from January this year while demolition was ongoing. However, in view of the pending writ petitions and the inability to demolish the remaining towers (A,B, C and J) we have hit a road block and it is not known when reconstruction can start,” he said.