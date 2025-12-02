Ticket machine, escalator and toilets found non-functional at Gurugram station

Newly installed and repaired facilities at Gurugram railway station were found to be defunct during a spot check by HT on Monday afternoon, raising concerns about poor maintenance and passenger inconvenience. The malfunctioning services included a ticket vending machine, the descending escalator between Platforms 1 and 2, and unhygienic public toilets in the first-class waiting area. Commuters said delays stretched to ten minutes while unattended dustbins and stench from toilets added to the inconvenience. (HT)

Station officials said the maintenance of escalators and ticket vending machines is handled by the railway’s electrical department. They added that the ticket vending machine was functional as recently as October. However, during the inspection, the machine near the ticket counter was found to be out of order, forcing passengers to stand in long queues. “I saw a long queue, so I tried to use the ticket vending machine, but it was out of order,” said Kishor Kumar, a passenger.

Raju, who goes by a single name, said the situation causes significant delays. “There is only one ticket vending machine, and it’s not working. Out of the five to six ticket counters, only three are staffed and issuing tickets. It sometimes takes at least 10 minutes to get a ticket,” he said.

The HT team found the public toilets in the first-class waiting area unclean, with passengers covering their mouths due to the foul stench that spread to the nearby ticket counter zone. On the platforms, dustbins were seen lying unattended.

The descending escalator connecting Platform 1 and Platform 2 was also non-functional. Passengers were seen carrying heavy luggage on their shoulders while stepping down manually. “What is the use of this escalator when I have to carry my bag on my shoulder and climb down?” said a frustrated passenger. Mansi Jain, a student travelling to Rajasthan, said, “I had two bags with me, and I am travelling alone. It becomes difficult to carry two bags simultaneously and climb down.”

On November 21, Gurugram resident Aman Chawla highlighted the state of the station on his X handle, sharing images and videos of defunct escalators, unclean toilets and dustbins strewn across platforms. Railway officials responded, saying his grievances would be addressed.

By Monday evening, a senior station official said the machines and escalators were functioning again. “There are occasional power fluctuations, which may temporarily disrupt some services. This is likely why the ticket vending machine was not working,” he said. The official added that “sometimes college students or miscreants turn off the escalators,” but staff monitor facilities round the clock. “Passenger convenience is our priority,” he said.

Station superintendent Bhur Singh Meena said, “We constantly monitor the station and its facilities. I will personally ensure that any issues are checked and fixed promptly.”