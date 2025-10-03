To prevent recurrent waterlogging, GMDA to reconstruct master drain along sector 22, 23

To prevent recurrent waterlogging in sectors 21, 22, 22A, 23, and on Old Delhi Road, the Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) has decided to reconstruct the master storm water drain (Leg 1) from Old Delhi road to Rezangla Chowk along the Major Sushil Aima road, said officials on Thursday. Gurugram has three major storm water drains including the Leg 1, Leg 2 and Leg 3. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to GMDA officials, this is the only stretch of the entire 18-kilometres long drain which is narrow, causing backflow of storm water leading to waterlogging every year during monsoon. An amount of ₹60 crore will be spent to lay the drain. The authority is also planning to construct a culvert at Old Delhi road to ensure smooth movement of storm water.

To be sure, Gurugram has three major storm water drains including the Leg 1, Leg 2 and Leg 3 also called the Badshahpur drain, which carry water from the city and its peripheral areas to Najafgarh drain. The Leg 1 drain starts from Nathupur, and passes through DLF phase 3, Udyog Vihar, Sector 23, Rezangla chowk, New Palam Vihar, Railway track crossing, Bajghera, and it finally reaches Najafgarh Drain.

As per GMDA officials, the drain has been reconstructed from Nathupur to Old Gurgaon road and from Rezangla Chowk downwards to Najafgarh drain. “The stretch from Old Gurgaon road to Najafgarh drain is nearly 3 kilometres in length and it is quite old. It has been decided to be upgraded and it will be reconstructed at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA.

Singh said as this road experiences heavy traffic, and a metro line construction is also likely to start soon, they have decided to expedite the project, and also complete it within the next six months. “We plan to use pre-cast concrete blocks for re-construction of the drain as it is a less time consuming process. The traffic on this road is very high and we will have to take into account this issue,” he said.

As per GMDA official, the re-construction of the drain along the Major Sushil Aima road which is also known as Palam Vihar road will resolve the problem of waterlogging faced by residents living in the vicinity of this road. “The capacity of the drain will increase to 550 cusecs from the present 300 cusecs and there will be no leakage of storm water due to back flow,” they said, adding that the process of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) and floating will be done in the next three months.

Apart from reconstruction of the drain, the GMDA will also reconstruct a culvert under the Old Delhi Gurgaon road, which allows the water in the drain to pass underneath it. “Presently the water hits the one end of the culvert at an angle of 90 degrees, which creates a bottleneck and allows its down movement. A new culvert will be constructed near the T-point of Sushil Aima road to resolve the issue,” said Singh.