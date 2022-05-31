To prevent waterlogging, GMDA to conduct mock drills at 10 underpasses
Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will conduct mock drills at 10 underpasses on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and Golf Course Road from June 1 to 7 in a bid to prevent waterlogging there during monsoon, said officials on Tuesday.
According to GMDA officials, they will also check the functioning of dewatering pumps and generators, and also see whether the lanes and drains along five underpasses each on the expressway and the road over the next week, and take required measures to fix the persisting issues, if any.
Traffic along the expressway and the road will not be affected as only a small portion of the roads will be analysed during the mock drills, and all the lanes will also be opened for commuters, said officials, adding that underpasses on these roads have been particularly prone to waterlogging during monsoon in the past five to six years. Traffic, too, gets badly affected if any of the underpasses on these roads get blocked, and it has a cascading impact on vehicular movement along arterial and internal sector roads.
Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer (infrastructure II), GMDA, said that pumping machinery and generators installed at the underpasses will be tested for efficacy. The fire department will also deploy fire tenders to release water into the underpasses.
“NHAI officials will conduct the mock drills on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, and DLF authorities on the Golf Course Road. We will coordinate with both of them during the week-long drills... We will check the entire gamut of equipment deployed at the site during the drills. Workers and operators deployed at the sites will be directed about steps to be taken in case of an emergency,” said Bansal, adding that it will also ensure that lanes and drains along these roads be checked and cleaned regularly from now on.
No waterlogging was observed along the underpasses in Gurugram — barring water accumulation at DLF Phase 1 — during the first pre-monsoon rainfall this year, which took place on May 23. Bansal said, “We have found out the reasons for this also and corrective measures are being taken.”
According to the schedule, a mock drill at Ambience Mall on the expressway will be held on June 1, at Shankar Chowk on June 2, at Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road underpass on June 3, Signature Tower underpass on June 4, Rajiv Chowk underpass on June 5, at Hero Honda Chowk underpass on June 6, and Medanta underpass on June 7. The mock drills on the Golf Course Road — both U-turn underpasses in DLF Cyber City — will be held on June 1, Sikanderpur underpass on June 2, DLF Phase 1 underpass on June 3, and Genpact underpass on June 4.
Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA, said, “Trials on drainage and pumping machinery at all the city underpasses are being undertaken ahead of the monsoon, to ensure that those are operating to full capacity; and so that corrective measures, if required, could be taken in time, to avoid traffic congestion and other such inconvenience to commuters. The mock drills will help all departments concerned to gauge the on-ground situation, and take necessary steps to prevent waterlogging along the underpasses,” Rajpal said.
