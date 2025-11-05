Truck collision causes 6-hour traffic jam on Gurugram’s SPR

Traffic movement on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), a key connector between Kherki Dhaula and Golf Course Extension Road, was severely disrupted for nearly six hours on Tuesday after a collision between two trucks near a power grid in Sector 72, officials said. A senior traffic police official said that clearing operations were challenging because the truck was carrying around 45 tonnes of gravel.

According to a senior police official at Badshahpur police station, the accident took place around 2.30am when a truck carrying construction material rammed into a manual sweeping truck. “The heavy vehicle loaded with gravel or coarse sand coming from Kherki Dhaula crashed into another manual sweeping machine carrier. Both drivers sustained severe injuries,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The impact left the damaged vehicles blocking most of the road, leaving only one lane open for traffic. “The cabin of the truck loaded with grit was heavily damaged. Both the driver and conductor were transported to a nearby local hospital by locals and police officials,” the officer added.

Officials said the driver of the truck was later referred to Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak for further treatment.

"Our patrolling teams were deployed to ensure smooth movement. Hydra machines were called, but the truck didn't move due to the heavy load. Later, the owner arranged for the material's removal, which allowed clearance of the vehicle," the official said, asking not to be named.