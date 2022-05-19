Two arrested for illegally selling SIM cards to foreigners in Gurugram

Two men have been arrested by the chief minister’s flying squad for allegedly selling pre-activated SIM cards to foreign nationals visiting Gurugram for medical treatment.

Police said that the arrested suspects are in Uttar Pradesh and.

Mohammad Yarul (28) of Tiranpur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from near a private hospital in Sector-44 on Tuesday, while Suhail Akhtar (23) of Rohtas, Bihar, was arrested from near the Huda City Centre metro station on Wednesday.

Police have recovered ₹1.4 lakh ($1000), 53 pre-activated and 60 inactive SIM cards from their possession. Investigators said Yarul lived in Okhla, and Akhtar resided at Kalkaji.

According to the police, Akhtar was employed at a telecom firm outlet in Kalkaji and was tasked to activate SIM cards for customers. He allegedly made two copies of documents submitted by customers and activated an additional SIM with those. Once activated, the SIM cards were sold to Yarul for ₹300 each.

Following this, Yarul allegedly sold the SIM cards to foreign nationals in Gurugram for ₹700-1500 each.

Yarul also worked as an interpreter for some of the visiting foreign nationals. He also, allegedly, helped them in getting foreign currency exchanged for a commission.

Poonam Kumari, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said two separate FIRs were registered against Yarul and Akhtar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday and Wednesday. She said both are on a one-day police remand for interrogation.

According to officials of the CM’s flying squad, the duo was involved in the illegal trade for two years and sold more than 400 SIM cards during the period.