Two arrested for robbing labourer of cellphone, money in Shivaji Nagar: Police

The police on Monday arrested two people for allegedly robbing a labourer in Shivaji Nagar area, Sector 11, on May 10, of cellphone and cash which he was about to deposit in a bank, said the officials.

A video of the incident, which got recorded in a CCTV camera of a nearby hardware shop, was widely shared on social media, said the police, adding that the victim had not reported the incident and rather went incommunicado, following which police teams were formed to find the victim.

The victim — identified as Suresh Mukhiya, who works as a helper at an iron trading company in Prem Nagar — alleged that around 6.25am on May 10 he was walking towards a shop for sending money home through a middleman, when two men came from behind and tried to strangle him. They grabbed him and snatched away ₹7,900 and his cellphone, and escaped, according to the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects at the Shivaji Nagar police station on May 11.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the Manesar crime unit arrested the two suspects — identified as Raju alias Kalia (40) and Vivek Tiwari (21) — residents of Laxman Vihar in Sector 5 and natives of Bihar and Jharkhand, from Gurugram Sector 7 on Monday morning, after receiving a tip about their whereabouts.

They confessed to the crime, and also revealed during interrogation that they have been involved in more than two dozen crime cases of theft, robbery, and illegal possession of weapons for the past three years, Sangwan said, adding, “They were neighbours, and eventually became friends. They got involved in stealing and robbing to fulfil their dreams, and had been to jail several times earlier... They followed Mukhiya on May 10 as they knew that he was carrying cash to send to his parents through an agent, and snatched it away along with his new cellphone worth ₹6,000.”

The arrested suspects were produced before a court, and taken on a one-day police remand on Monday, said the police.

In another similar incident, the police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly snatching away a purse from a woman in Farrukhnagar’s Haily Mandi on Monday evening. The victim informed the police control room about the incident, following which teams of officials arrested the suspect — identified as Vijay Pal — from Khandewla village in Farrukhnagar, where he resides. The police also recovered the victim’s purse and cash and ATM cards inside it, said the officials.