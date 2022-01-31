Two held for assaulting man over ‘personal enmity’ in Faridabad

The Faridabad Police on Saturday arrested two accused for allegedly assaulting a man with iron rods outside a dhaba in the Huda market on Thursday.

The two accused, identified as Nikki and Arjun, who were in an inebriated state, were arrested for thrashing the victim “over personal enmity”.

Police said locals caught hold of Sahil, another accused in the case while he was trying to escape after committing the crime and handed him over to cops on Thursday itself.

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms on Friday, following which teams were formed and the arrests made.

Police said the three accused met in a gym and became friends. They used to meet every evening and get high on alcohol.

Accused Arjun runs a shop and sells supplements to gym goers and used to persuade them to buy products from him. The three were produced before the Faridabad court and were sent to 14-day judicial custody, said police.

Narender Kadiyan, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime) said that the incident took place when Tosim alias Waseem, a resident of Mawai village in Faridabad’s Kheripul, had gone out for dinner with his friends. “An altercation took place between him and the trio, which soon took an ugly turn. The three accused brutally assaulted Tosim, whose friends shied away from rescuing him,” he said.

“The three accused were inebriated and started the fight intentionally. One of them took an iron rod used in the tandoor for making rotis and attacked Tosim with it,” Kadiyan said.

According to police, Tosim suffered severe injuries and was seen pleading with the accused to leave him alone in the video, but no one in the eatery came to his rescue.

Later, a PCR van on duty reached the spot and Tosim was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

A case under Sections 323 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged at the Old Faridabad police station on Friday.