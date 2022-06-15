Two held for duping hotel owners posing MCF officials

Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested two members of a racket on Monday for allegedly duping hotels and eatery shop owners on the pretext of selling them refined oil, said officials on Tuesday.

The accused posed as Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) officials and met business owners to offer them refined oil, allegedly recovered during raids, at discounted prices. Once the business owners agreed and gave them cash, the perpetrators fled with the money.

The arrested men — identified as Gaurav Singh and Rajesh Kumar from Gurugram — are on the run, police said. There are three fraud cases registered against Gaurav, and he has duped over two dozen people in Delhi and national capital region (NCR), including Faridabad. Gaurav and Rajesh were sent to a 14-day judicial custody after being produced in court on Tuesday.

According to Nitesh Aggarwal, deputy commissioner of police, NIT, police received several complaints from hotel owners after being duped of nearly ₹60 lakh in the last 45 days. “Two cases of fraud were registered against the accused at SGM Nagar police station in Faridabad. They defrauded two hotel owners of ₹1.6 lakh,” he said.

“The racketeers forged MCF identity cards and introduced themselves as members of the corporation’s raiding team. They offered hotel, restaurant and dhaba owners refined oil at 70% cost, and mandated a minimum order of ₹4 lakh per deal,” he said.

The accused took the business owners to the MCF office and made them wait at the gate, saying they would get the consignment after obtaining a receipt. They took cash from their victims and never returned thereafter, said police.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said that the racket duped over 10 people in Faridabad, along with others from several districts. “They have revealed their modus operandi. Two of the accused, who are on the run, used to keep all records. It is still not clear how much money they have swindled till now, but Gaurav and Rajesh have confessed to at least 20 frauds so far,” he said.

Singh said police teams were tracking their movements based on technical surveillance. “They duped people to lead a lavish life. They bought two-wheelers and mobile phones with the money. Two of them put money in their accounts which is yet to be recovered,” he said.

