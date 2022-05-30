Two held for killing a man
Gurugram: Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a man over an argument involving stock market losses, police informed.
Police received a call on May 26 about a man who succumbed to injuries sustained from a fall in a private hospital.
The deceased, Shubhankar Bhadra, lived with his wife and children in Nathupur, DLF Phase 3. His mother-in-law and brother-in-law lived close by and would often visit them.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a team was sent to the hospital following the call. Doctors suspected foul play as the victim sustained nine injuries to the head.
“A team from the DLF Phase 3 police station was sent to investigate. Bhadra’s wife was out shopping with her nephew and sister-in-law when the incident occurred on May 25. Her brother called to say that her husband fell down the stairs and suffered injuries,” Sangwan said.
An autopsy was conducted by a board of doctors and the body was handed over to the relatives on May 26. The post-mortem report revealed that Bhadra died of nine injuries to his head. Subsequently, an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at DLF Phase 3 police station.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhadra’s brother-in-law, Suraj, invested money in the stock market and suffered huge losses. This led to an argument with Bhadra.
“When the teams questioned him, Suraj confessed to attacking and hitting Bhadra on the head with an iron rod, following the altercation,” Sangwan informed.
Bhadra’s mother-in-law, Malti, and Suraj cooked up the story of Bhadra falling down the stairs to mislead family members and the police. Both have confessed to their crimes, and Malti has also been taken into custody. Police have recovered the murder weapon.
