Two held for killing woman, stuffing body in trolley bag in Gurugram

PTI |
May 08, 2025 10:08 PM IST

Gurugram, Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman whose body was found stuffed in a trolley bag on the Faridabad road five days ago, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly suffocated the woman following a dispute over money, they said.

The woman’s blood-soaked body was found near a school on the Faridabad road in the early hours of May 3. At the time, the woman's identity was unidentified, and Gurugram police had announced a reward of 25,000 for anyone who could identify her, a police officer said.

A case was registered at Sushant Lok police station, he said.

A team from the Sector 40 crime unit apprehended the two accused from the same area on Wednesday night during the investigation, police said.

The woman was later identified as 33-year-old Parveen alias Riya, a native of Paraksarkas village in Tiljala, West Bengal. She had been residing in Nathupur village in Gurugram, police added.

The arrested men were identified as Dinesh Kumar , a native of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh who works at a medical store, and Viplav Vishwas , from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and works as a personal driver.

The two men were living in Sikanderpur village, they said.

During interrogation, Dinesh revealed that he met the woman near Sikanderpur Metro Station around 2 am on May 3 and took her to his rented accommodation in Sikanderpur. There, the two consumed alcohol and a quarrel broke out between them over a financial matter, police said.

"Dinesh killed the woman by pressing her nose and mouth with his hands. In the morning, he placed the body in a black trolley bag and, with the help of Viplav, transported it on a motorcycle before dumping it near Sector 44 on Faridabad road," a police spokesperson said.

The woman's family has been informed and further questioning of the accused is underway, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Gurugram / Two held for killing woman, stuffing body in trolley bag in Gurugram
