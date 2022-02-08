Two held for robbing commuters and street vendors at night

Police on Monday arrested two members of a gang that was allegedly involved in over 100 robberies, assault and intimidation cases.

Police said they targeted commuters travelling at night, majorly on roads connecting to other districts, and robbed them of their belongings and cash at gunpoint.

According to the police, on Sunday, they received a complaint from a resident of Sector 10A, Manoj Kumar, who alleged that on the previous night three men on a motorbike came to his makeshift shop, assaulted him, and robbed him at gunpoint.

He has been selling slippers near Hero Honda Chowk for the last six years.Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the shopkeepers have alleged that similar incidents have been taking place in the area and most of them have been the handiwork of the same gang.

“After registering a case, we handed over the investigation to the crime unit and they arrested two suspects from Kadipur Chowk early Monday morning,” he said.

Police said they recovered one countrymade pistol, one mobile phone and ₹1,500 from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Krishna Yadav (21) and Bharat Singh (27) of Kadipur village in Gurugram, said police.

Sangwan said the suspects formed a gang last year and started intercepting vehicles late at night and robbed commuters but they hardly received any complaints.

“They used to assault victims and threatened them for life. Recently they had started targeting street vendors and forcefully snatched their belongings and money. They had robbed at least seven vendors in the past three days,” he said.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to the crime and said they were jobless and were facing financial problems following which they took to crime to maintain their lifestyle. “They used to spend money on a lavish lifestyle and buying clothes. They wanted to buy an SUV for which they were collecting money through criminal activities.

Police said there were already cases registered against Bharat in Sector 10A police station for an attempt to murder and a kidnapping case was registered in Delhi last year.

He was evading arrest, said police.

The suspects were produced before the local court on Monday and taken on two-day police remand.