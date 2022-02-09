Two inmates of Bhondsi jail booked for smuggling drugs into prison complex

Two undertrials lodged in the Bhondsi jail for their alleged involvement in rape, murder and assault cases were booked on Tuesday after one of them was allegedly caught carrying drugs while returning from the civil hospital after consulting a doctor.

One of the undertrials, a 27-year-old man, was arrested in February 2017 for his alleged involvement in a case pertaining to the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in the Sushant Lok area in Gurugram and has been lodged in Bhondsi jail since then. He was taken to the civil hospital on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain.

Superitendent of Bhondsi jail Harinder Singh said the inmate was brought back to jail on Tuesday afternoon and a packet of sulfa (also called sulfonamide) drugs was recovered from his pockets during a routine check performed before he entered the premises. “We strictly check all inmates, who return from court hearings and hospitals, as in many cases, drugs are found in their clothes,” he said.

Police said during investigation, it was found that another inmate lodged inside the jail had called one of his friends and asked him to deliver a packet of drugs to the undertrial in civil hospital on Tuesday.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station, said a case has been registered against the undertrialsunder Section 20B (ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985, on Tuesday night. “We will take the undertrial (who went to the hospital) on production remand to question him and find out others involved in delivering the drugs,” said Kumar.

Singh said they have been struggling to stop smuggling of drugs inside the jail and the staff conduct three rounds of checking before an inmate is sent back to the jail after returning from court or hospitals. “We have requested police to keep a strict vigil on all inmates while they are in their custody but similar cases have been reported regularly,” he said.