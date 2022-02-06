Two killed as speeding car rams into scooters in Gurugram

Two persons were killed after their two-wheelers were hit by a speeding car, allegedly driven by a person in an inebriated state near the Atul Kataria Chowk in Sector 14, Gurugram on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Police said the car jumped to the opposite lane after losing control due to reckless driving.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar (45), a resident of Bhim Nagar in Sector 6 and Kewal (46) of Gurgaon village, added police.

The accused car driver, identified as Abdul Rahim (27), a native of Uttarakhand, was arrested from the accident spot and was found to be in an inebriated condition, said police.

Rahim is a resident of Surat Nagar in Sector 104 and runs a scrap business. He is also the owner of the car, police said.

Police said both the deceased were travelling towards the CRPF Chowk on separate two-wheelers to reach their respective homes and the accused driver was coming from the opposite direction at a high speed.

“Rahim lost control on the wheels due to his inebriated state. The stretch was also uneven due to an ongoing construction work and the car suddenly skidded and came to a halt in the middle of the road after jumping lanes. Both Kumar and Kewal were unable to apply brakes on their two-wheelers and died at the spot after colliding with the car, which suddenly came in front of them,” a police officer said.

The duo was rushed to a government hospital in Sector 10, but doctors declared them brought dead, police added. An FIR was registered against Rahim under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a written complaint by Kumar’s brother-in-law Devender at Sector 14 police station on Saturday afternoon. The damaged car, bearing Uttarakhand registration number was also seized from the spot, said police.

Assistant sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that Rahim was granted bail from the police station as his offences attract less than seven years of imprisonment.

