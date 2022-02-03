Two wetlands bag Ramsar tag on World Wetlands Day

Two more wetlands in India — Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh — were declared Ramsar sites on February 1, said Union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India now has the most number of such sites in South Asia--49 wetlands covering an area of 1,093,636 hectares--said officials of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC).

“Wetlands are extremely important for a healthy biodiversity in the country, where forests act like lungs and wetlands work like kidneys to clean the environment. The government is also trying to ensure that 75 lakes across the country are declared as Ramsar sites as we celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ this year. With the two additional Ramsar sites, the country has established the largest Ramsar network in all of South Asia,” said Yadav.

The minister was speaking at the Sultanpur National Park, one of Haryana’s first Ramsar sites, on the occasion of World Wetlands Day on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an inter-governmental treaty adopted on February 2, 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the southern shore of the Caspian Sea. It came into force in India on February 1, 1982.

Officials of the MoEFCC said the Bakhira sanctuary in eastern UP provides a large number of bird species of the Central Asian Flyway with a safe wintering and staging ground, while Khijadia is a coastal wetland with rich avifaunal diversity and provides endangered and vulnerable birds with a safe habitat.

The National Wetland Decadal Change Atlas was also released by the Union minister on Wednesday, highlighting the changes that have taken place in wetlands across the country in the past decade. Officials said that 4.18% of the wetlands have grown in size in the past decade. Incidentally, this is the second such atlas. The first one was released by the Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad, in 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A coffee table book titled “Wetland Birds of Haryana”, prepared by the state forest and wildlife department, was also released on the occasion along with brochures of the first Ramsar sites of Haryana, Sultanpur and Bhindawas. According to the book, over 500 bird species--about 40% of avian species known to exist in the entire country--have been recorded across the state.

“Wetlands are important bird habitats that attract and foster healthy diversity. Out of 22 districts in Haryana, three — Panchkula, Yamuna Nagar and Karnal — are considered to be wetland-rich with 3.53%, 2.79% and 1.65% of their geographic area classified as wetland, respectively,” states the book. Gurugram district has 1.31% of its total geographical area classified as wetland.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister also released brochures of Khijadia and Bakhira sanctuaries, and documentaries on Sultanpur National Park, Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary and Aravali Biodiversity Park were screened to commemorate the occasion.