Undertrial held for rape hangs self in Bhondsi jail on the day of case hearing

A 21-year-old undertrial, arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl whom he married in November 2020, died by suicide at Bhondsi jail on Tuesday evening. The next hearing of his case was scheduled on Thursday, said police.

Jail authorities said the undertrial hanged himself from a tree behind the jail hospital. The incident came to light when jail staff started looking for him after he sneaked out of the hospital ward.

The jail warder and security guards rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said police. A board of doctors conducted an autopsy, following which his body was handed over to his family on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Bhondsi jail Harinder Singh said, “A probe has been ordered in the case and a judicial magistrate has been appointed as inquiry officer.”

Police said the man worked as a daily-wage labourer and met the minor girl while working in Farrukhnagar in October 2020. In the complaint registered with the police, the girl’s parents alleged that the undertrial and his uncle hatched a conspiracy to flee with the girl and that the undertrial raped her.

A case under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 120 (B) of the IPC for conspiracy was registered against him at Farrukhnagar police station on November 25, 2020.

Police said the undertrial and his uncle were on the run after the incident. Jail superintendent Singh said the uncle was arrested for helping the man elope with the girl and has been lodged in jail since July last year. Since the undertrial was still on the run, he was declared as a proclaimed offender by a local court.

The girl, who is now an adult, said that she had eloped from her house as she wanted to marry him but her parents were against the marriage. “We got married and started living with his parents. My parents lodged a complaint against my husband. Now, I am an adult. Despite repeated requests, they did not withdraw the case against him and were regularly harassing him,” she said. The girl was 16 when she got married and the undertrial was 18.

Police said though the undertrial frequently changed his location, he primarily lived in his village with his parents, the girl, and a 15-day-old son before he was arrested from his residence on January 26 this year and lodged in Bhondsi jail.

“On Tuesday, he was taken to the jail hospital as he scratched his neck with his nails. He was given first aid. However, he sneaked into the backyard behind the hospital and hanged himself from a tree,” said Singh.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the reason why the undertrial took the extreme step. “We have accessed the CCTV footage of the area and formed a special team on Wednesday to analyse the footage,” said Singh.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer, Bhondsi police station, said, “A preliminary probe reveals he had gone to the jail’s hospital on the pretext of getting first aid for minor injuries on his neck. No suicide note has been found. A post-mortem examination was conducted and a judicial inquiry under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been initiated.”

