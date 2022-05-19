Valuables worth ₹15L stolen from flat in Sushant Lok 1
Gurugram: The police on Wednesday booked several unidentified men for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹15 lakh from a flat in Sushant Lok 1 in Sector 43 on Tuesday night, said the officials.
On Tuesday night, the suspects allegedly used a ladder to climb onto the balcony of the apartment on the first floor of the four-storey building, and gained access to one of the rooms. They entered the flat and locked the flat from inside before escaping, said the police on Thursday, adding that the thieves allegedly stole ₹2.2 lakh, a pair of gold bangles and other diamond and emerald jewellery worth lakhs from the house.
The flat dwellers — Saurabh Sharma, 45, and his wife Sweta Khandelwal, 40— had gone to meet their family members, who live in the same locality, for around one-and-a-half hours, according to the police. Based on Saurabh’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespassing or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday evening.
Sweta said that on Tuesday they locked and left the flat around 9pm and returned by 10.30pm, only to find that the main door of the house was locked from inside. “After multiple failed attempts to open the door, my husband called the police, who reached there within 10 minutes. They climbed up to the balcony using a ladder, gained access to one of the rooms, and opened the main gate which was locked from inside,” she alleged, adding that the thieves had also cut four bars of the iron grille of the balcony. “They stole only cash and jewellery. They did not take laptops and other such items lying on our bed.”
One of the suspects leaving the building has been spotted in a CCTV camera footage installed in the neighbourhood, according to Sweta, whose husband works with a US-based firm in Gurugram.
Inspector Poonam Kumari, station house officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station, said, “We are scanning CCTV camera footage of the neighbourhood to zero in on the suspects. They will be arrested at the earliest.”
Supreme Court paves way for feeding stray dogs in colonies
The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for stray dogs to be fed at designated feeding spots in colonies after it stayed its own order passed two months which put on hold a direction by the Delhi high court issuing elaborate guidelines to this effect.
Delhi ration scheme: Neither LG, nor govt referred it to President, says HC
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday said that despite fundamental differences between the Delhi government and the Centre over the former's doorstep ration delivery scheme, none of them referred the matter to the President, as provided by the Constitution. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Jasmeet Singh scrapped the policy while holding that it did not have LG's approval.
Delhi govt tells schools to follow Centre’s heatwave guidelines
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all private and government schools in the Capital to comply with the Union ministry of education's guidelines for schools to combat the ill-effects of the impact of the heatwave even as parent groups continue to seek suspension of all activities in schools. Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association said that while the government had shared guidelines on Thursday, the move was too little and too late.
1,455 fined in seven days for violating traffic rules; special drive continues
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police has fined 1,455 people — 1,195 for driving on the wrong side, and 260 for violating lane driving rules — during two road safety drives in one week, said the officials on Thursday. They issued 1,910 e-challans for traffic violations through cameras on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police, TRavinder Singh Tomar trafficadded. The Gurugram traffic police issues a fine of ₹500 for wrong-way driving, and ₹1,500 for a subsequent violation.
Supersite for pollution monitoring to come up at Pandara Road: Gopal Rai
Holding a review meeting at the Delhi secretariat to speed up the pace of the realtime source apportionment project for Delhi -- to measure sources of pollution in the Capital at any given time -- Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the first supersite for the project will come up at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyayalaya (SKV) on Pandara road, adding that the facility and a mobile lab will both be launched by August.
