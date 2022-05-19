Valuables worth 15L stolen from flat in Sushant Lok 1

Gurugram: The police on Wednesday booked several unidentified men for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹15 lakh from a flat in Sushant Lok 1 in Sector 43 on Tuesday night, said the officials.

On Tuesday night, the suspects allegedly used a ladder to climb onto the balcony of the apartment on the first floor of the four-storey building, and gained access to one of the rooms. They entered the flat and locked the flat from inside before escaping, said the police on Thursday, adding that the thieves allegedly stole ₹2.2 lakh, a pair of gold bangles and other diamond and emerald jewellery worth lakhs from the house.

The flat dwellers — Saurabh Sharma, 45, and his wife Sweta Khandelwal, 40— had gone to meet their family members, who live in the same locality, for around one-and-a-half hours, according to the police. Based on Saurabh’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespassing or house-breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday evening.

Sweta said that on Tuesday they locked and left the flat around 9pm and returned by 10.30pm, only to find that the main door of the house was locked from inside. “After multiple failed attempts to open the door, my husband called the police, who reached there within 10 minutes. They climbed up to the balcony using a ladder, gained access to one of the rooms, and opened the main gate which was locked from inside,” she alleged, adding that the thieves had also cut four bars of the iron grille of the balcony. “They stole only cash and jewellery. They did not take laptops and other such items lying on our bed.”

One of the suspects leaving the building has been spotted in a CCTV camera footage installed in the neighbourhood, according to Sweta, whose husband works with a US-based firm in Gurugram.

Inspector Poonam Kumari, station house officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station, said, “We are scanning CCTV camera footage of the neighbourhood to zero in on the suspects. They will be arrested at the earliest.”