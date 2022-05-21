Villagers plan second protest against toll levy in Ghamroj on May 29

Residents of villages along Sohna Road have decided to hold another protest at Ghamroj toll plaza on May 29 to demand exemption from toll for people living within 20 kilometres of the highway. Members of the Toll Sangharsh Samiti have started visiting 35 villages along Sohna Road to encourage villagers to join the protest in large numbers.

Around 150,000 people living in villages and condominiums along the highway have been impacted by the imposition of toll at the Ghamroj toll plaza, which is part of the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) 21.4km-long Sohna elevated road project. On April 18, villagers had held their first protest against the imposition of toll and blocked the highway, following which deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala had promised to look into their issues.

The villagers are demanding that either the toll plaza be shifted to the nearby under-construction Delhi Mumbai Expressway or they should be exempted from paying toll, like people who live near the Kherki Daula toll plaza. They alleged that despite repeated reminders, the government has not come up with a solution.

Harbir Adhana, vice-president, Bharatiya Janata Party unit of Sohna, and member of the Toll Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that authorities were not paying any heed to their demands, and after waiting over a month, they had decided to protest again. “The government asked us to pay ₹315 for a monthly pass but we don’t want to. We want to be exempted from paying the toll or be allowed to use the service lane. We will not take the elevated road at all, so why should we pay for it?” he said.

“The government is just fooling us and has not yet taken any decision that could benefit us,” he said.

Manoj Khatana, another member of the Toll Sangharsh Samiti and a resident of Sehjawas village, said that members of the samiti are visiting all villages in the vicinity and distributing a list of duties among residents. “We have organised meetings in temples, chaupals and community centres to ensure at least one member from each family takes part in the protest. We want over 15,000 villagers to participate,” he said.

At least 30% of the population of the area commutes to Gurugram every day for work and they said that paying ₹45 as toll tax every time they cross the toll plaza will hit their pockets.

Satbir Khatana, who organised the mahapanchayat on the issue in March, said that they had approached the highway authorities and political leaders but only got assurances and no actual support. “After waiting for over a month, we decided to stage a protest at the toll plaza on May 29. We will sit on a dharna there until our demands are met,” he said.

Each village will send nearly 80 cars to the protest site, said villagers.

The district administration said they were not aware of any protest plan. “We have not received any application from the protestors seeking permission to organise a dharna or protest,” said a senior district official, requesting anonymity.

