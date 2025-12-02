Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Visa consultant held for duping 82-yr-old of 3 crore with global cyber gangs

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 05:00 am IST

Police say the suspect earned large commissions, arranged visas for gang recruits and used a mule account supplied by his brother.

A 36-year-old visa consultant was arrested from Gujarat on Friday for allegedly duping an 82-year-old woman of nearly 3 crore, and collaborating with two cybercrime gangs based in Dubai and Cambodia, police said on Monday.

Probe said the accused, identified as Ashishbhai Ramanlal Rana, earned about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore from these networks while his brother gained commission for providing the bank account. (HT Photo)
Probe said the accused, identified as Ashishbhai Ramanlal Rana, earned about 2 crore from these networks while his brother gained commission for providing the bank account. (HT Photo)

The suspect was identified as Ashishbhai Ramanlal Rana, who had been working in Dubai since 2021 and came in contact with the gang there.

Police said Rana would send people from India to these two countries to work for the gangs, and also arrange visas for them. He colluded with the Cambodian gang to dupe the elderly woman — a resident of DLF Phase-II — of 2.9 crore in Gurugram in December 2024. The gang is allegedly operated by Chinese handlers.

Rana had provided his bank account to these suspects for these operations. He received a commission of 39 lakh out of the 2.9 crore duped from the woman.

Assistant commissioner of police (Cybercrime) Priyanshu Dewan said, “Rana amassed at least 2 crore as commission from the gangs. He returned to India in May this year.”

The ACP said Rana had arranged the visa for cyber criminal Kushbhu Chaudhary, and facilitated her travel to Dubai and Cambodia to work for the two gangs.

“It was Chaudhary who had called the 82-year-old woman on WhatsApp and convinced her that her son’s Aadhaar and other personal details were used in hawala transactions. She threatened the woman of legal consequences if she didn’t comply,” the ACP said.

The senior officer said that other associates of Chaudhary later posed as CBI officials, and duped the woman.

“Chaudhary was deported from Cambodia in July. She is the first such cybercrime caller operating from abroad to ever be arrested from IGI airport in Delhi,” the ACP said.

Police have been able to freeze about 70 lakh of the 2.9 crore extracted from the victim and give it back to her, Dewan added.

Investigators said that Rana’s mule account was provided to him by his brother, Mitheshbhai Ramanlal Rana, who also received a commission of 12.8 lakh.

Police said that 18 suspects, including Rana, his brother, and Chaudhary have been arrested till now in the case. Further investigation remains ongoing with more cyber criminals still at large.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Visa consultant held for duping 82-yr-old of 3 crore with global cyber gangs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 36-year-old visa consultant, Ashishbhai Ramanlal Rana, was arrested in Gujarat for allegedly duping an 82-year-old woman of nearly ₹3 crore with the help of cybercrime gangs in Dubai and Cambodia. He received a commission of ₹39 lakh. Police have arrested 18 suspects, including Rana's brother and a key accomplice, Kushbhu Chaudhary. Investigations continue.