Visa consultant held for duping 82-yr-old of 3 crore with global cyber gangs

A 36-year-old visa consultant was arrested from Gujarat on Friday for allegedly duping an 82-year-old woman of nearly ₹3 crore, and collaborating with two cybercrime gangs based in Dubai and Cambodia, police said on Monday. Probe said the accused, identified as Ashishbhai Ramanlal Rana, earned about ₹ 2 crore from these networks while his brother gained commission for providing the bank account. (HT Photo)

The suspect was identified as Ashishbhai Ramanlal Rana, who had been working in Dubai since 2021 and came in contact with the gang there.

Police said Rana would send people from India to these two countries to work for the gangs, and also arrange visas for them. He colluded with the Cambodian gang to dupe the elderly woman — a resident of DLF Phase-II — of ₹2.9 crore in Gurugram in December 2024. The gang is allegedly operated by Chinese handlers.

Rana had provided his bank account to these suspects for these operations. He received a commission of ₹39 lakh out of the ₹2.9 crore duped from the woman.

Assistant commissioner of police (Cybercrime) Priyanshu Dewan said, “Rana amassed at least ₹2 crore as commission from the gangs. He returned to India in May this year.”

The ACP said Rana had arranged the visa for cyber criminal Kushbhu Chaudhary, and facilitated her travel to Dubai and Cambodia to work for the two gangs.

“It was Chaudhary who had called the 82-year-old woman on WhatsApp and convinced her that her son’s Aadhaar and other personal details were used in hawala transactions. She threatened the woman of legal consequences if she didn’t comply,” the ACP said.

The senior officer said that other associates of Chaudhary later posed as CBI officials, and duped the woman.

“Chaudhary was deported from Cambodia in July. She is the first such cybercrime caller operating from abroad to ever be arrested from IGI airport in Delhi,” the ACP said.

Police have been able to freeze about ₹70 lakh of the ₹2.9 crore extracted from the victim and give it back to her, Dewan added.

Investigators said that Rana’s mule account was provided to him by his brother, Mitheshbhai Ramanlal Rana, who also received a commission of ₹12.8 lakh.

Police said that 18 suspects, including Rana, his brother, and Chaudhary have been arrested till now in the case. Further investigation remains ongoing with more cyber criminals still at large.