Waste fires push Gurugram AQI to very poor as residents raise alarm

Even as recurring waste fires continued across the city, adding to already high pollution levels, Gurugram’s air quality worsened sharply on Monday, sliding into the “very poor” category as the Air Quality Index climbed to 345 at 4pm. A day earlier, the district had recorded a “poor” AQI of 291 at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin. (Representative image) HSPCB and MCG say enforcement has been stepped up under GRAP Stage 4, urging citizens to report violations via CM Window or social media. (AFP)

Residents across multiple sectors said frequent garbage burning, especially during evenings and nights, has worsened air quality since the Diwali festival in October. Complaints have emerged from sectors 34, 46, 52, 56, 72, 76 and 81, with residents alleging that waste fires have continued unchecked for weeks.

Hambir Singh, a commuter, said waste fires were regularly reported near a vacant plot in Sector 72A. “The fires happen almost every day. They seem to time it intelligently, starting them in the evening and letting the smoke spread when there are fewer vehicles on the road,” he said. Singh added that a nearby badminton academy was affected, with “the smell of burning plastic” lingering even in the early morning hours.

In Sector 52, residents raised alarm over what they described as rampant garbage burning. Advocate Pawan Yadav said the issue had persisted for over two years. “The vacant plot, once a site for illegal dumping, has now become a hotspot for burning waste. Thousands of shanties nearby contribute to the fires,” he said, adding that private air quality monitors consistently showed higher AQI levels and residents were facing serious health risks. “This plot, which used to be a playground for children, has now turned into a garbage dumping ground,” he added.

Praveen Kumar, a resident of Sector 76, said people often light small fires using wood and plastic to keep warm during cold nights. “I have personally asked some of them to stop, but they don’t listen. Every little bit of pollution adds up,” he said.

Health experts warned of serious consequences of exposure to smoke from waste fires. Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru, Unit Head and Senior Consultant, Respiratory Disease, Artemis Hospitals, said, “When you burn trash the smoke is toxic and has harmful gases and tiny particles that get into your lungs easily.” He said short-term exposure could cause headaches, nausea, coughing and breathing difficulties, while repeated exposure could damage lungs, lower immunity and increase the risk of asthma, bronchitis and heart disease. He added that children face reduced lung growth, adults increased fatigue, and elderly individuals higher risks of breathlessness and infections.

A senior official from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board said enforcement under Grap Stage 4 had been intensified. “We have instructed our teams to increase patrolling in areas with frequent waste fires and issue fines to those responsible,” she said.

Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said, “ We have taken a note of several waste burning hot spots across Gurugram. Our teams are working towards it. We are imposing heavy fines as well on individuals caught burning waste. Residents can also report us on CM window or through social media.”

On Monday evening, Sector 51 recorded an AQI of 393, Vikas Sadan 325, Gwal Pahari 317 and Teri Gram 245. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant. Gurugram ranked as the fourth most polluted city in Delhi-NCR, behind Delhi at 427, Ghaziabad at 444 and Noida at 437.

A senior Indian Meteorological Department official said visibility dropped to 1,100 metres at 7pm, with shallow to moderate fog forecast and visibility expected to fall below 1,000 metres during early morning and late-night hours.