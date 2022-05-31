Water found unfit for drinking in Westend Heights in DLF 5, RWA contradicts findings

Four days after over 200 residents of Westend Heights condominium in DLF 5 fell ill allegedly after consuming drinking water supplied by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), water samples collected from the society have been tested unfit for human consumption, officials said.

However, the society’s Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) has contradicted the findings and said that according to the report of the test that they conducted via a private lab, there was “no trace of bacteria in the water within the society”. The GMDA, on its part, surveyed the master water supply lines leading towards the area, but said they found no source of contamination there.

The health department collected the samples on Friday after receiving complaints from over 200 residents who suffered from nausea and vomiting — the youngest among them a two-year-old boy, who was hospitalised for diarrhoea. The samples were tested at the water bacteriological lab of the Civil Hospital, and the report was issued on Monday.

According to Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), Gurugram, the reports mention that water samples collected from the inlet and Tower A are unfit. “Residents should immediately stop consuming the water for drinking purposes,” he said.

He also said that the residents have been asked to get the water tanks cleaned as a preventive measure.

According to the officials of the condominium’s maintenance agency, the GMDA supplies water to the society. However, other societies in the area have not reported any such issue so far.

GMDA officials, meanwhile, ruled out any problem at their end. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA, infrastructure 2 division, said the water they supply across the city is not contaminated. “We have been closely monitoring the issue of water contamination reported by Westend Heights. Our officials also collected samples of the water being supplied by us to the society’s underground tanks, along with samples of water supplied from their internal storage tanks to the households on Saturday. Similarly, samples have been collected from nearby societies as well, test results of which are awaited,” he said.

According to Verma, the TDS (total dissolved solids, refers to the amount of minerals, metals, organic material and salts that are dissolved in water) value of the water that reaches houses within the society is higher than the TDS value of water supplied by GMDA, indicating that the water may have been contaminated by other sources within the society. “Master water supply lines of the GMDA, leading towards the area, have been surveyed, but no source of contamination has been found. Either contamination took place in the underground or overhead storage tanks of the society, or in the mixing of borewell water installed in the society premises. Additionally, the lack of disinfection in the stored water can also be a cause,” he said.

GMDA officials said that they are supplying chlorinated water from both the water treatment plants — Basai and Chandu Budhera — to societies and sectors in the area. They also said it is mandatory for the local authority, developers, and RWAs to disinfect the water before supplying it to the residents. GMDA officials said that they are working on issuing directions to all consumers to check contamination of water.

Residents of the condominium want the society management to handle the situation professionally.

RWA members, meanwhile, said that they strictly follow all norms under the National Building Code, 2016, and guidelines for water quality monitoring as prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Priti Anand, secretary, RWA, said they collected water samples from 10 sources within the society along with the chief medical officer (CMO) on Friday. “We got the samples tested at an ISO-approved private lab. According to the reports, all parameters are fine and there is no trace of bacteria in the water within the society. We are repeating all the tests at two different agencies,” she claimed.

Anand also claimed the health department’s report for the society’s water “seemed incomplete”.

“We have received a mixed water report, which seems incomplete. The CMO report suggests bacterial contamination. Their reports do not separately show tube well and corporation water. We spoke to health officials to provide us with a detailed report and explain to us about the type of bacteria and which water source has issues,” she said.

Ritu Bhariok, a resident of Tower E, said that the residents’ welfare association (RWA) should be held accountable as there is zero transparency in their functioning. Despite charging maintenance, the RWA is not getting the water tanks cleaned twice a year.

“Unless the source of the problem is found and necessary action taken, the issue is likely to recur. The RWA is trying to cover up the issue by getting into technicalities,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, the developer DLF said it was not responsible for the maintenance of the society.

“Westend Heights was handed over to the RWA in 2013. DLF and its teams have exited the project and play no role in operations and supply of water. DLF is neither responsible for managing the internal water supply, nor the external supply through GMDA,” a DLF spokesperson said.

