Waterlogging: GMDA, civic agencies to focus on Narsinghpur, cleaning and connecting drains

Gurugam:

The Gurugam Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare a proposal to connect the Narsinghpur drain to the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) drain before the next monsoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The GMDA also asked the highways authority to ensure the proper functioning of water pumps at Narsinghpur and other locations along the highway to ensure there is no water logging during the monsoon. The directions were given during a meeting to review monsoon preparedness held at the GMDA office in which officials of the NHAI, Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), traffic police and the developer DLF were present.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the heavy water logging throughout the city on Monday after the first pre-monsoon shower.

The GMDA said that it will also hold mock drills at underpasses and other locations to check the effectiveness of the measures they have undertaken.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, GMDA, infrastructure 2 division, who chaired the meeting, asked the NHAI to connect its surface drain near Signature Tower and Sector 31 with the master drain within two weeks. He also asked the highways authority to regularly clean the Leg 3 culvert on NH-48 as well as both surface drains that flow from Ambience Mall to Kherki Daula toll plaza during the monsoon. Officials said they will install an additional pump-set at Tau Devi Lal stadium to combat water accumulation on this stretch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bansal said that due to the steps the GMDA, in collaboration with TERI and city-based NGO I Am Gurgaon, took last year, including diverting rainwater to creeks, ponds and green areas, prevented roads, particularly the underpasses, from getting waterlogged during last year’s monsoon.

“On Monday, there was minor water accumulation at DLF Phase 1 underpass which was rectified within a short while. We will soon be holding mock drills at all the underpasses to address any concern ahead of the monsoon,” he added.

During the meeting, he asked MCG officials to ensure that service drains along the national highway are not choked with garbage and debris. The civic agency was asked to provide garbage bins and ensure proper waste disposal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also ordered that tenders for the construction of drains in Laxman Vihar area be re-issued as there has been no interest from any bidders so far.

Bansal said that GMDA and MCG officials will jointly visit the site and plan the construction of a kachcha drain till proper drains are constructed. “We have decided to increase the number of big road gullies and carry out repair work as these help in quicker evacuation of rainwater,” said Bansal.

MCG officials also informed all stakeholders in the meeting that they have almost finished cleaning four creeks in the city and all encroachments along creek number one will also be removed at the earliest.

PWD officials in the meeting were asked to look into reasons for water logging at Atul Kataria chowk on Monday. Bansal said PWD officials have been asked to ensure proper connectivity of the existing Leg 2 into the newly constructed drain on Sheetla Mata Mandir Road within two weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have also asked police and MCG to share details of critical spots which can be included in the current action plan,” said Bansal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON