Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Will educate locals near Panchgaon Chowk on traffic rules, say Gurugram cops
gurugram news

Will educate locals near Panchgaon Chowk on traffic rules, say Gurugram cops

The Gurugram traffic police will hold a meeting with the people residing near Panchgaon Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48) — which is considered one of the most unsafe stretches in the city — next week to discuss and spread awareness on how to avoid road accidents, and also urge them to not drive on the wrong side, said the officials on Thursday
HT Image
HT Image
Published on May 26, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Copy Link
ByKartik Kumar

The Gurugram traffic police will hold a meeting with the people residing near Panchgaon Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48) — which is considered one of the most unsafe stretches in the city — next week to discuss and spread awareness on how to avoid road accidents, and also urge them to not drive on the wrong side, said the officials on Thursday.

The meeting was initially scheduled on Thursday, but had to be postponed, said the traffic police officials.

The traffic police will warn the residents that a violator will end up losing his/her driving licence, and in some cases, a FIR will also be registered against those driving rashly, said the officials, adding that the residents will be directed to use the cloverleaf interchange at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway located a kilometre away from the junction to reach the other side of NH-48. The traffic police are planning to initiate enforcement for the same in the area soon.

“After analysing the data on road fatalities across the city, we found out that Panchgaon Chowk on NH-48 is among the worst junctions in the district. Our traffic marshalls on ground observed that wrong-way driving is the primary reason behind accidents and fatalities at the spot,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gurugram.

“We are hoping that strict enforcement, and the fear of being fined and facing other stringent actions, will deter the residents from wrong-way driving. We will also deploy around eight to 10 marshalls along the junction to monitor wrong-way driving and other traffic violations,” said Tomar.

The Gurugram traffic police issues a fine of 500 for wrong-way driving, and 1,500 for a subsequent violation. A wrong-way driving violation can also lead to termination of the licence, and even an FIR is registered against an offender for rash driving under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A violator, in addition to the wrong-way driving, will also have to pay 5,000 for dangerous driving and 10,000 for a subsequent violation.

According to data released by the Gurugram Vision Zero (GVZ) recently, 21 road fatalities were recorded at the junction between 2016 and 2021 — which was among the highest number of fatalities recorded at a junction in the district. The GVZ is a road safety programme by the district administration. According to the Gurugram traffic police, one road fatality case has been recorded at the junction this year, till April 30.

Panchgaon Chowk is located at the point where vehicles from the KMP Expressway and NH-48 converge, and besides recording a heavy traffic movement, the junction is also densely populated on both sides of the highway. A constant flow of vehicles driving on the wrong side thus leads to many road accidents and fatalities, said the traffic police officials.

Ishan Gogoi, a senior research associate at GVZ, said that besides rampant wrong-way driving, the junction also lacks traffic calming measures and streetlights, which also contributes to road accidents and fatalities. “As a driver approaches the junction from Manesar towards Jaipur, the speed of his/her vehicle could suddenly increase as the junction has a gradual decline at that point. Before the driver gets accustomed to this change, he/she often encounters vehicles driving on the wrong side, which leads to collisions. The junction also does not have streetlights, which leads to accidents during night,” said Gogoi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kartik Kumar

    Kartik Kumar is a correspondent with the Hindustan Times and has covered beats such as crime, transport, health and consumer courts. Kartik currently covers municipal corporation, Delhi Metro and Rapid Metro.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • HT Image

    Will take action against schools for violating transportation norms: Gurugram DC

    Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday said a school can face action if there are repeated complaints against them for violating transportation of students norms. Yadav was addressing a gathering of representatives of around 250 private schools in Gurugram in an awareness seminar held at DPS in Sector-45 on Thursday to give detailed knowledge of the safety policy to school authorities.

  • HT Image

    Summer break in Haryana schools to start from June 1

    The Haryana government on Thursday announced that summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1, and they will remain closed till June 30, according to a notice issued by the directorate of school education. The Haryana government had announced that students of classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation.

  • The UP government has signed 62 MoUs of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8670 crore under the defence corridor and Bundelkhand Expressway project. The Bundelkhand Expressway is 90% complete. (Pic for representation)

    B’khand poised to become gateway of development

    Kanpur Apart from the defence corridor, the Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on yet another ambitious mission of making Bundelkhand a hub of green energy and role model for organic farming. In the budget that was tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday, the state government disclosed that it would develop a green energy corridor in Bundelkhand and allocated 500 crore for the purpose.

  • Aallocation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore has been proposed in the budget for setting up of super specialty hospitals in the border areas of the state.

    UP Budget: 10.5K crore push to rural health infrastructure

    To give a boost to rural health infrastructure, the state government proposed an outlay of 10.5K crore in the state budget that finance minister Suresh Khanna tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday. Another 300 crore have been proposed in the budget for ensuring additional honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Another 100 crore has been proposed for treatment of chronic diseases of people from economically weaker sections.

  • HT Image

    Ensure absconding NDPS offenders are brought to book: SC to Punjab

    New Delhi Observing that there are over 2,000 absconding NDPS offenders/accused persons in Punjab, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to put in place appropriate provisions to ensure that the absconding individuals are brought to book within a reasonable time.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out