Will take action against schools for violating transportation norms: Gurugram DC
Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday said a school can face action if there are repeated complaints against them for violating transportation of students norms.
Yadav was addressing a gathering of representatives of around 250 private schools in Gurugram in an awareness seminar held at DPS in Sector-45 on Thursday to give detailed knowledge of the safety policy to school authorities. He pressed upon the schools to ensure safe transport of students between schools and their homes by following the safety parameters set by the government.
According to the norms of safe transportation of school students, school buses must have CCTV cameras, first-aid kits, a teacher, a helper besides the bus driver and conductor wearing proper uniform for drop and pick up of students at fixed stoppages, said authorities. Police verification of the driver and the conductor’s background is also mandatory, said authorities.
Addressing the principals and officials, Yadav said the administration has come to know that some private schools are violating the government safety norms and that they would face stern action if there are repeated complainsts against them.
“Four teams, each headed by sub-divisional magistrates of the respective areas, will inspect transport vehicles inside schools periodically while random checking of vehicles ferrying school children will also be taken up on main roads of Gurugram to ensure the school buses are abiding the safety norms.
“The owners of those buses, which are found violating norms, would be slapped with a fine or impounded. Repeated complaints against any school may also lead to its de-affiliation,” said Yadav emphasising on the background verification of drivers
Ravinder Yadav, district transport officer and secretary, regional transport authority, said it is important to keep a check on vehicles ferrying school children as schools have opened after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.
“Several of the old drivers of the school buses may have left their jobs due to the pandemic. Thus, it is important that verification of new drivers is carried out. It must be ensured that buses must have first-aid kits and CCTV cameras. Fitness certification of the buses must be renewed,” said Ravinder Yadav.
Officials said they have been receiving complaints of schools indulging in rash driving, leading to accidents. At least two incidents had taken place after schools reopened in Gurugram this year. While one student was crushed to death after he came under the wheels of his school bus while getting dropped near his residence, another lost his way to home after being dropped from the school bus.
Will educate locals near Panchgaon Chowk on traffic rules, say Gurugram cops
The Gurugram traffic police will hold a meeting with the people residing near Panchgaon Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48) — which is considered one of the most unsafe stretches in the city — next week to discuss and spread awareness on how to avoid road accidents, and also urge them to not drive on the wrong side, said the officials on Thursday.
Summer break in Haryana schools to start from June 1
The Haryana government on Thursday announced that summer vacation for all government and private schools in the state will begin from June 1, and they will remain closed till June 30, according to a notice issued by the directorate of school education. The Haryana government had announced that students of classes 10 and 12 will continue to attend online classes during the summer vacation.
B’khand poised to become gateway of development
Kanpur Apart from the defence corridor, the Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on yet another ambitious mission of making Bundelkhand a hub of green energy and role model for organic farming. In the budget that was tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday, the state government disclosed that it would develop a green energy corridor in Bundelkhand and allocated ₹500 crore for the purpose.
UP Budget: ₹10.5K crore push to rural health infrastructure
To give a boost to rural health infrastructure, the state government proposed an outlay of ₹10.5K crore in the state budget that finance minister Suresh Khanna tabled in the UP assembly on Thursday. Another ₹300 crore have been proposed in the budget for ensuring additional honorarium to ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Another ₹100 crore has been proposed for treatment of chronic diseases of people from economically weaker sections.
Ensure absconding NDPS offenders are brought to book: SC to Punjab
New Delhi Observing that there are over 2,000 absconding NDPS offenders/accused persons in Punjab, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to put in place appropriate provisions to ensure that the absconding individuals are brought to book within a reasonable time.
