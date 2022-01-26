With maximum temperature at 11.7°C, Gurugram shivers on season’s coldest day

The city on Tuesday recorded the coldest day of the season so far, with the maximum temperature at 11.7 degrees Celsius, which was nine degrees below the normal mark. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

Gurugram witnessed a sharp drop of 3.3 degrees in the maximum temperature in the past 24 hours. On January 15, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, the season’s second coldest day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “cold” to “severe cold” day conditions will also continue across Haryana on Wednesday. IMD says that when the maximum temperature is 16 degrees Celsius or less in the plains, it is considered to be a “cold” day.

“The south Haryana region, including Gurugram and Faridabad districts, will witness “cold” day conditions and dense fog on Wednesday. Cold wave will continue till Friday; however, the city is likely to witness clear weather from Thursday onwards. There will be a gradual fall in minimum temperature by three to five degrees over the next five days,” said Manmohan Singh, director of the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, a regional unit of the IMD.

Gurugram witnessed foggy conditions throughout the day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the air quality deteriorated to “poor” from “moderate” category on Monday. The air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 238 on Tuesday, while on Monday, the AQI was recorded at 121.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, moderate winds and better ventilation conditions are likely to prevail for the next seven days due to which the air quality is likely to remain largely in the “poor” to “moderate” category.

