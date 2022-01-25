With reading of 121, air quality of Gurugram improves to ‘moderate’ after 1 week

The air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram improved to the “moderate” category at 121 on Monday, following rainfall over the weekend and a high wind speed, according to Central Pollution Control Board.

On Sunday, the city recorded the AQI at the “poor” category with the reading at 205, it showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Gurugram last recorded the air quality in the “moderate” category on January 16, with the AQI at 181.

Sachin Panwar, an independent air quality expert based in Gurugram, said, “Due to a high wind speed of around 12-15 kmph in the past two days, and also light rainfall, the AQI in the city has improved to the ‘moderate’ category. It might deteriorate in the coming days due to smog.”

According to a bulletin released by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the AQI in the national capital is likely to remain in the “poor” category over the next five days, with the wind speed around six to eight kilometre per hour (kmph).

The city witnessed shallow fog on Monday morning, following a clear day from afternoon onwards.

On Monday, the city recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 15 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius -- six degrees below normal and two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature has dropped by two degrees in the past 24 hours, said the officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert predicting dense fog and cold day conditions on Tuesday in south Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad.

A weather bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh on Monday predicted that the region will experience a gradual decrease in the minimum temperature by three to five degrees in the next five days.

Manmohan Singh, director of the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, said, “Between January 25 and 29, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets across the state. During the next two days, dense fog conditions at isolated pockets during night and morning hours are very likely in the south Haryana region, with a possibility of visibility dropping below 500m at some places.”

