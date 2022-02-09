Woman booked for assaulting 71-year-old neighbour over ‘petty issue’ in Gurugram

A 71-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by her neighbour over a “trivial issue” in Dhani village in Gurugram’s Bilaspur on Saturday afternoon, police said on Tuesday.

The victim -- Omwati (goes by first name) -- suffered multiple injuries in the head during the assault, and was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 90 for treatment, police said, adding that the incident took place around 12.30pm on Saturday when the victim was stepping out from her house.

The 45-year-old suspect -- Santosh (goes by first name) -- allegedly “passed comments at Omwati and asked her not to cross her house”.

They got into a heated argument, during which the suspect allegedly pushed and assaulted Omwati.

Omwati’s husband Chandan Lal, 76, intervened in the dispute and rescued her with the help of others, police said.

Based on Lal’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at the Bilaspur police station on Monday night, said officials.

Omwati was later shifted to another hospital in Sector 10, and her family members told the police that according to the doctor, “she was not medically fit to record a statement” in the case.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram police, said, “An investigation is underway. We will take action against the suspect on the basis of evidence.”