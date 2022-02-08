Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman found hanging inside her flat, family suspects foul play
gurugram news

Woman found hanging inside her flat, family suspects foul play

Police booked her live-in partner for abetment to suicide under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 on Sunday after receiving a complaint from the victim’s brother
Police said they are investigating the case and awaiting the autopsy reports. (Photo for representation)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The body of a 35-year-old woman was found hanging at her flat in a high-rise building in Gurugram Sector 108 on Saturday, police said on Monday.

Police booked her live-in partner for abetment to suicide under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 on Sunday after receiving a complaint from her brother. The woman was living alone and had also lost her job during the pandemic, said the police.

According to the police, the woman and her partner earlier worked together at the same firm.

“Neighbours observed that there were no activities inside the woman’s flat, located on the seventh floor, for a few days. They said even the maid had gone away multiple times as no one opened the door,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The woman’s brother said he reached Gurugram on Saturday, after she didn’t respond to his several phone calls.

“Her partner opened the flat from outside after no one responded to the bell, and found the body inside,” he said.

He also said that police handed over the body to them after completing an autopsy on Monday. He did not clarify if there was any dispute between his sister and her partner, and if she ever shared anything to that end with her family.

RELATED STORIES

Dhankot police post in-charge, Raj Kumar, said they are investigating the case and awaiting the autopsy reports.

Police, however, said that a suicide note was also recovered from the woman’s flat, in which she had written that her partner was torturing her mentally and physically, due to which she took the extreme step.

She had a fight with her partner on Friday, after which he had left the flat, and did not pick up her phone calls, police said.

The woman was a law graduate, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP