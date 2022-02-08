Woman found hanging inside her flat, family suspects foul play

The body of a 35-year-old woman was found hanging at her flat in a high-rise building in Gurugram Sector 108 on Saturday, police said on Monday.

Police booked her live-in partner for abetment to suicide under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 on Sunday after receiving a complaint from her brother. The woman was living alone and had also lost her job during the pandemic, said the police.

According to the police, the woman and her partner earlier worked together at the same firm.

“Neighbours observed that there were no activities inside the woman’s flat, located on the seventh floor, for a few days. They said even the maid had gone away multiple times as no one opened the door,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The woman’s brother said he reached Gurugram on Saturday, after she didn’t respond to his several phone calls.

“Her partner opened the flat from outside after no one responded to the bell, and found the body inside,” he said.

He also said that police handed over the body to them after completing an autopsy on Monday. He did not clarify if there was any dispute between his sister and her partner, and if she ever shared anything to that end with her family.

Dhankot police post in-charge, Raj Kumar, said they are investigating the case and awaiting the autopsy reports.

Police, however, said that a suicide note was also recovered from the woman’s flat, in which she had written that her partner was torturing her mentally and physically, due to which she took the extreme step.

She had a fight with her partner on Friday, after which he had left the flat, and did not pick up her phone calls, police said.

The woman was a law graduate, police said.