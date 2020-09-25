Gurugram: Only 57 families in district under distress ration token scheme

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:09 IST

archana.mishra@hindustantimes.com

The number of families with distress ration tokens (DRTs), which were issued during the Covid-induced lockdown to the needy without ration cards in Gurugram, has drastically plunged from 9,751 in June to 57 in August, according to the data available with the district administration.

Officials said that the mass exodus of migrant workers (almost three lakh people left the district) during the lockdown led to the significant decline in the number of people entitled for DRTs. Under the DRT scheme, the Haryana government is providing five kilogram of wheat and one kilogram pulses per month to each member of the entitled families.

The distress ration tokens come under the Other Priority Household (OPH) category of regular ration card issued by the state government, the officials said.

“A large chunk of migrant workers, who applied for DRT and were entitled under it, left the district when the government arranged trains and buses for them in June and July,” said, Monika Malik, in-charge of district food and supply department.

“Out of 57 families at present, 42 are in Gurugram block, with majority of them in the Arjun Nagar area. Remaining beneficiaries are in Sohna, Badshahpur, Farrukhnagar and Pataudi blocks. In June, such beneficiaries were clustered in Nathupur area, especially in small colonies adjoining Delhi border,” said Malik.

According to the data, the district in May received more than 21,000 applications for DRT, of which 4,980 were accepted for the entitlement. In June, more applications came in and the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme increased to 9,751. This was peak month when nearly 151,705 kg of wheat and 9,342 kg of pulses as dry ration were distributed to the entitled families.

In July, however, the number of beneficiaries drastically plunged to 57, the second lowest in the state after Ambala having only 27 beneficiaries. Over 1,045 kg of wheat and 54 kg pulses were distributed through these tokens. In August, the number of entitled families remained the same and almost similar quantity of ration was distributed across the district.

“Considering that many people in the state do not have ration card or fail to fulfil the eligibility criteria for a ration card, the state government in April decided to provide DRT to these people,” said Malik.

At that time, local level committees were constituted with the help of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to survey such families. Malik said that details of such families were uploaded online for verification at the state level. “The token does not automatically entitle the holder to a regular ration card. It was provided to them at the nearby fair price shop for three months -- April, May and June. Now, the scheme is extended till November,” she said.

At the state level too, there has been a significant reduction in the number of beneficiaries. In May, over 25,000 tokens were distributed across the state which came down to 5,682 in August.