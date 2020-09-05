Gurugram records 57% rise in active cases in a week

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:47 IST

Gurugram: The district has recorded a 57% increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases over the past week, according to an analysis of data from the district health department.

On Saturday, Gurugram had 1,520 active patients, up from 965 a week ago. Besides, it also registered the daily average of 191 new positive cases during the week from August 30 to September 5, up from 117 new cases each day the week prior.

As per the health department data, Gurugram’s test positivity rate (TPR) over the past week also showed a sharp uptick, from 7% on August 30 to 11.7% on September 5 (Saturday), when the district recorded its highest single-day jump in at least six weeks with 265 new positive cases. Notably, just 115 patients were discharged on Saturday.

The district’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 13,015, up from 11,804 a week ago. There were 1,211 new cases in the last seven days, the highest weekly aggregate in at least nine weeks.

The daily growth rate in new positives, as of September 5, was 2%. This is the highest since early August, when the growth rate had dropped to under 1%. Then it was hailed as a positive development by officials and experts.

Now, experts said that an increasing TPR indicates that spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus (which causes Covid-19) has accelerated among Gurugram’s population at large. This is also reflected in the sharp contraction of the district’s doubling rate, which stands at 40 days as of September 5 (down from 81 days on August 26).

“What is worrying is that not all tests are targeted anymore. Many tests are being administered at camps to individuals who have not been found through the contact tracing effort. Despite less targeted testing, the positivity rate is consistently going up, certainly points to increased transmission, which is natural since people are moving about after experiencing lockdown fatigue,” said Rajesh Kumar, epidemiologist and former professor of community medicine at PGIMER Chandigarh.

“The recent sero survey results also show that most of Gurugram’s population is still vulnerable, which makes the possibility of a second surge more alarming. I think we are beginning to see it now,” Kumar added.

Health department officials echoed similar views. “People have become lax with social distancing and basic hand hygiene. While it’s important to resume normal activities, it shouldn’t lead to carelessness. I would advise people to stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary social engagements,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

Yadav further said that the department is taking necessary measures to shore up testing and restore the test positivity rate to 5%, as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Even so, the officials pointed out that newer cases are milder in nature. “Deaths are still low. Most people are in home isolation. Why the cases are milder is still a matter of speculation. It could be a different section of the population is getting affected, or a possible mutation of the virus. We don’t know yet,” said Dr Ram Prakash, district epidemiologist, Gurugram.

On Saturday, the district recorded two new deaths due to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 137. The mortality rate remains at just above 1%. Of the 1,520 active cases, 1,332 are in home isolation, while 162 are hospitalised. Another 26 are under observation at various covid care centres in the district.