Gurugram: Revenue dept reaches out to farmers to disburse ₹100 crore compensation for land

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:58 IST

Gurugram: The Gurugram revenue department has started the process of disbursing compensation to farmers of 27 villages in Gurugram and Rewari districts whose land was acquired for construction and expansion of the 46-km Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari expressway project, which is expected to be completed by December 2022. Also, due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the revenue department has adopted a novel strategy for a change and instead of calling the owners to the revenue office, they are going to villages and settling the claims there only and issuing cheques to farmers, said officials.

The foundation stone of the highway project was laid digitally by Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari on July 14, 2020. The project was announced in 2017 but was delayed due to issues in land acquisition, which have now been cleared.

Basti Ram, the district revenue officer, said that they have received ₹100 crore as the first tranche of compensation of a total of around ₹600 crore. “We are visiting the villages where land has been acquired, reaching out to owners and verifying claims. The payments would be made in the villages itself as we don’t want large crowds to gather at the revenue offices in view of the pandemic,” he said.

Land for this road had been acquired from 27 villages of Gurugram and Rewari and these include Khandsa, Kadipur, Dhorka, Tajnagar, Jamalpur, Pataudi, Inchhapuri, Khetiawas and Khalilpur, among others.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that the contract for the project is in the process of being allotted and they have called for bids. “The first tranche of compensation has been transferred to the Haryana government and remaining will also be given gradually. The authority has, till now, received one bid for the project and it is being evaluated. The highway will reduce pressure on the existing Delhi-Jaipur highway as it will give an alternative to commuters travelling between Delhi, Gurugram and Rewari,” said PK Kaushik, project director, NHAI.

According to the NHAI, the cost of the entire project is around ₹1,500 crore and the four lanes will start from Hero Honda Chowk. Besides, a toll plaza will be built near Pataudi. The road will intersect the KMP expressway and will be linked with the Rewari-Narnaul expressway.

The highway will have two flyovers, one over-bridge and three interchange connections, allowing people to leave the road or take it with ease at different points, said officials. The project will also include the construction of a Pataudi bypass road, which will reduce congestion in Pataudi town, said officials.

Local residents said the construction of this road will reduce travel time and traffic congestion of Delhi, Gurugram, Pataudi and Rewari and give commuters the option to avoid the national highway 48.

The Gurugram Pataudi Rewari expressway will have a 7 kms long bypass at Pataudi.

The highway is being developed at a cost of ₹1,500 crore.

The deadline for the project is December 2022.

Land from 27 villages at a cost of ₹598 crores has been acquired.

NHAI has transferred the first tranche of ₹100 crore to be paid to the land owners.