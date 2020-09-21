e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gurugram: Sarpanch molested in Pataudi village, FIR registered

Gurugram: Sarpanch molested in Pataudi village, FIR registered

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Gurugram : A 35-year-old Sarpanch of a village in Pataudi was allegedly molested by two men on Friday, said the police. According to officers, the victim alleged that two men had molested, assaulted and threatened her for life.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the victim on Friday evening went to visit a doctor at Pataudi with her son due to his ill health. They were accompanied by her nephew.

“After the doctor conducted her son’s check-up, the three went to a friend’s house in ward 12. The victim, in her complaint, has alleged that that during her visit, Mitu (Amit) and his friend approached her and started misbehaving with her. When she tried to resist, they started assaulting her,” the senior officer said.

Police said the suspects were allegedly carrying wooden sticks in their car and had chased the victim with an intention to hit her.

Sangwan said the villagers, hearing the noise, rushed to the spot and gathered around the victim and rescued the three. The suspects allegedly also threatened to kill the complainant while fleeing, the police added.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 34 (common intention), 354 B (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered at the Pataudi police station on Saturday.

The police suspect personal rivalry as the cause of the attack. Police said the suspects are absconding and further investigation is being conducted by the police in this matter.

top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
DC vs KXIP highlights: Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in Super Over
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In