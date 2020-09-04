Gurugram sees spike in hospital bed occupancy by Covid-19 patients

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:07 IST

Gurugram: At least 31.30% (472) of the 1,511 hospital beds, earmarked for coronavirus (Covid-19) patients, are currently occupied in Gurugram, according to the district health department data, an increase from the 23.29% (352 BEDS) occupied up to August 27.

This figure was 22% in July.

Health officials cite simultaneous increase in the hospitalisation of patients, who are residents of Gurugram and those from other parts of Haryana and other states, has led to an increase in the bed occupancy.

The last one-week’s hospitalisation data prepared by the district administration shows that from August 27, hospitalisation of patients who are residents of Gurugram, increased from 84 to 123, up to September 2.

Simultaneously, the number of outstation patients admitted to Gurugram hospitals climbed from 268 to 350 during the same time. The health department report shows that most of the outstation patients are from Uttar Pradesh. In at least 41 hospitals, where 25% of beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients, at least 136 are from Uttar Pradesh, 98 from other states, 75 from rest of Haryana and 41 from Delhi, the report shows.

Currently, the administration has reserved 1,511 general isolation ward beds — including 197 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 94 beds with a ventilator support system — across 41 government and private hospitals in the city. Health officials said that based on the hospitalisation trend of the next few days, they might think of preparing a strategy for Gurugram residents.

A senior state government official privy to the matter, on condition of anonymity, said: “The burden is on Gurugram. Many patients from Panchkula are getting admitted to Gurugram as PGIMER Chandigarh has not been able to take patients from Haryana. There are many patients from Uttar Pradesh too. But at present, we have enough beds in the district. Only after noticing active cases and hospitalisation trends of the next few days, we might prepare a strategy.”

Notably, PGIMER Chandigarh’s Covid-19 beds are getting occupied by outstation patients coming to emergency ward for other health issues and testing positive for coronavirus disease.

Currently, no step towards expansion of the bed capacity has been taken. Private hospitals have reserved 25% of their bed capacity for Covid-19. “The capacity can be further escalated to additional 30% in case there is a surge in the number of cases. Hospitals have also been directed to prepare their respective facilities,” Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), said.

According to a state government order, a maximum of 60% beds can be reserved in private hospitals.

“The hospitalisation should not be more than 15% of the infected patients. For every thousand active cases, 150 people getting admitted to the hospital is normal. Only those with symptoms and underlying health conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes, are shifted to hospitals. This helps in controlling the fatality rate too,” said Yadav. Gurugram’s current fatality rate is 1.07%, while the recovery rate is at 88.18%.

According to the district health bulletin, nearly 86% of the active cases are currently home isolated, while only 11.93% are hospitalised. At least 1,088 patients are in home isolation while 151 are in hospitals, according to the district health bulletin. Gurugram’s current positivity rate is fluctuating at 7%. On Thursday, 224 new Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the total count of infected persons to 12,521 in the district, of which 1,265 are active cases. In the last 24 hours, 102 patients have recovered, taking the total count of the recovered patients to 11,121. With two more Covid-19 deaths, the death toll of the district stands at 135. Out of this, 94 deaths are due to co-morbidities and 41 are without co-morbidities.